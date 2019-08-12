Alta Capital Management Has Boosted Apple (AAPL) Holding; Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Cut Abbott Labs (ABT) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 18,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 514,322 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.11M, down from 532,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $86.62. About 5.10M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Abbott sticks to earlier forecasts, disappoints investors; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 02/04/2018 – FTC: FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific and Abbott have also recently unveiled new systems; 19/03/2018 – Economic Times: Former Novartis India Head Jawed Zia may Join Abbott; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q EPS Cont Ops 33c-35c; 17/04/2018 – FDA: ABT IMPLANTABLE CARDIAC DEVICES FIRMWARE UPDATE AVAILABLE; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Tendyne Shows Significant Reduction of Mitral Regurgitation Symptoms and Low Mortality Rates; 07/03/2018 – Abbott’s Confirm Rx connects an insertable cardiac monitor to a smartphone app; 06/03/2018 U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF A HEART VALVE TO INCLUDE A SIZE SMALL ENOUGH TO BE USED IN NEWBORN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS TO TREAT HEART DEFECTS

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 7,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 604,304 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.79 million, up from 597,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/03/2018 – AAPL/@theyeezymafia: YEEZY SOUND RADIO HOSTED BY KANYE WEST AIRING ON @Beats1 SUNDAY APRIL 1ST MIDNIGHT PST 3 AM EST FOOL GMT; 29/03/2018 – Apple Revamps Privacy Controls to Comply With New European Law; 28/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Apple focuses on creativity in education at its spring product launch event; 30/05/2018 – TUNE First to lncorporate Updated Apple Search Ads Attribution API, Quantify App Redownloads; 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly planning on using OLED screens on new iPhones going forward. Consumers could see a good deal of benefits, according to @robotodd; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS AFFECTED MACBOOK PRO (NON TOUCH BAR) UNITS WERE MANUFACTURED BETWEEN OCTOBER 2016 AND OCTOBER 2017 – APPLE SUPPORT PAGE; 23/03/2018 – Apple Siri creators built a robot that can dismantle bombs or perform surgery; 21/05/2018 – KONICA MINOLTA ACQUIRES MACPROFESSIONALS, THE APPLE PLATFORM EXPERTS; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s Previous Entry-Level iPad Cost $329; 14/03/2018 – France Plans Legal Action Against Apple And Google For Unfair Business Practices — MarketWatch

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Americold Rlty Tr by 123,120 shares to 439,150 shares, valued at $13.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Fin Management Lp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 3,400 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx has invested 0.88% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Wisconsin-based Legacy Prtn has invested 2.41% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Old Natl Financial Bank In accumulated 185,906 shares. Citizens And Northern stated it has 38,258 shares or 1.71% of all its holdings. Fiera Capital Corp has invested 0.01% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 1,593 were reported by Cornerstone Advsrs. Bryn Mawr Tru holds 409,196 shares or 1.78% of its portfolio. Whalerock Point Ltd Liability Co holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 5,800 shares. Moreover, Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has 2.14% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 19,008 are held by Aimz Invest Ltd Com. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 688,132 shares. Swedbank accumulated 2.52 million shares. 73,656 are owned by Qs Limited Co. Auxier Asset Mngmt has invested 1.62% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 25.78 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,608 are owned by Albert D Mason Inc. 25,674 are owned by Van Eck Assocs. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corp New York holds 0.39% or 4,362 shares in its portfolio. 730,168 are owned by Westpac Bk. Mairs & holds 0.08% or 33,151 shares. White Pine owns 25,564 shares for 2.43% of their portfolio. Chilton Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 157,994 shares. Tennessee-based Lbmc Invest Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hwg Hldgs LP has invested 2.4% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 71,816 were reported by Iberiabank. Summit Strategies owns 6,460 shares. Valicenti Advisory Svcs reported 5.08% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Bank Of Omaha has 209,875 shares for 2.73% of their portfolio. 67,104 are owned by Signaturefd Limited Liability. Athena Cap Advsr Lc holds 20,291 shares.