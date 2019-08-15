Alta Capital Management Decreased Amphenol Cl A (APH) Stake By $1.89 Million; Institute For Wealth Management Trimmed By $462,660 Its Total S A (TOT) Holding

Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased Total S A (TOT) stake by 55.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Institute For Wealth Management Llc sold 8,412 shares as Total S A (TOT)’s stock declined 5.91%. The Institute For Wealth Management Llc holds 6,674 shares with $372,000 value, down from 15,086 last quarter. Total S A now has $126.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.25% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $48.32. About 4.20 million shares traded or 130.00% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 24/05/2018 – TOTAL TO HAVE OPTION TO LIFT ARCTIC LNG2 SHR TO 15%: CHALLENGES; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS GLOBAL SOLAR MARKET WILL DECLINE ON TARIFFS; 11/04/2018 – Total Submitted Offer on Cobalt’s Assets of About $300M; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA – FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION IS EXPECTED IN 2019, WITH PLANS TO START UP FIRST TRAIN BY END 2023; 18/04/2018 – $FP.FR/@Total: Total enters into an agreement for the proposed acquisition of Direct Energie to accelerate its ambition in gas and electricity in France and Belgium; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS BREAKEVEN OIL PRICE FOR COMPANY WAS $27/BBL; 23/05/2018 – Total: Bayport Polymers LLC Is 50% Owned by Total and 50% Owned by Novealis Holdings LLC; 20/03/2018 – TOTAL’S MATEILLE SAYS LOGISITICS ARE 30% OF PRICE OF LNG; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL: ACTUAL SPENDING TO DATE FOR SP11 PROJECTLESS THAN EU40M; 11/05/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Algeria: Total Strengthens Its Cooperation with Sonatrach and Launches the Engineering Studies for a Petrochemical

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased Amphenol Corp Cl A (APH) stake by 3.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 20,145 shares as Amphenol Corp Cl A (APH)’s stock declined 6.61%. The Alta Capital Management Llc holds 527,743 shares with $49.84 million value, down from 547,888 last quarter. Amphenol Corp Cl A now has $25.36B valuation. The stock decreased 3.11% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $85.27. About 1.36 million shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 23C-SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 23/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp expected to post earnings of 80 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp Announces New Buyback Plan; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net $265.6M; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Raises Dividend to 23c Vs. 19c; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON APRIL 24, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 21% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp.: Board Votes to Increase Number of Directors From Nine to Ten; 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 17/05/2018 – Amphenol Industrial Honors Digi-Key Product Manager with Top Award

Analysts await TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, down 13.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TOT’s profit will be $3.31 billion for 9.51 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by TOTAL S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.95% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Amphenol (NYSE:APH), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amphenol has $112 highest and $10200 lowest target. $106.80’s average target is 25.25% above currents $85.27 stock price. Amphenol had 14 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. SunTrust upgraded the shares of APH in report on Tuesday, April 2 to “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) rating on Monday, June 10. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $10800 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 5 with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $10400 target in Thursday, July 25 report. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $111 target in Friday, March 15 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Ameriprise Fincl owns 902,443 shares. Private Tru Na reported 6,718 shares. Mcgowan Asset Management owns 3,715 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Los Angeles Cap & Equity Rech stated it has 477,810 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Management Lp has 0.05% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 119,107 shares. Ghp Invest holds 21,894 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Hilltop accumulated 8,974 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd invested in 0.13% or 43,133 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested in 0.07% or 34,078 shares. Logan Management has invested 1.42% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Kistler stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Cleararc Cap has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Peak Asset Mngmt Llc reported 3,052 shares stake.

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 13.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.01 per share. APH’s profit will be $258.78M for 24.50 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

