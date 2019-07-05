Alta Capital Management Cut Its Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Stake; GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST BTC (GBTC) Shorts Lowered By 7.79%

GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST BTC (OTCMKTS:GBTC) had a decrease of 7.79% in short interest. GBTC’s SI was 11.11M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 7.79% from 12.05 million shares previously. With 3.44M avg volume, 3 days are for GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST BTC (OTCMKTS:GBTC)’s short sellers to cover GBTC’s short positions. The stock increased 5.30% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $14.7. About 6.68 million shares traded or 13.62% up from the average. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:GBTC) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) stake by 0.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 794 shares as Sherwin Williams Co (SHW)’s stock declined 0.71%. The Alta Capital Management Llc holds 125,933 shares with $54.24 million value, down from 126,727 last quarter. Sherwin Williams Co now has $43.40B valuation. The stock increased 1.46% or $6.77 during the last trading session, reaching $470.16. About 184,511 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William

Among 11 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Sherwin-Williams had 21 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 24. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral”. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $49000 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, January 14 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Wednesday, January 16. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 24. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Hold”. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $435 target in Friday, March 22 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.1% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Salem Inv Counselors Inc has 500 shares. Bessemer Grp holds 0% or 931 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Merchants Invests owns 36 shares. Winslow Cap Limited invested in 0.95% or 408,061 shares. Triangle Wealth Management holds 0.31% or 1,394 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, a Netherlands-based fund reported 28,400 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 130,345 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt owns 13,362 shares. Thomas White Intl Limited holds 0.21% or 2,660 shares. Skylands Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.02% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 325 shares. Jag Capital Management Lc holds 1.59% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 22,583 shares. Amer International Grp Inc invested in 0.04% or 26,867 shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank stated it has 100 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 26,494 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity. FETTIG JEFF M also bought $216,035 worth of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) shares.

Alta Capital Management Llc increased Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) stake by 59,296 shares to 192,994 valued at $48.20M in 2019Q1. It also upped Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 185 shares and now owns 738 shares. Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) was raised too.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $6.37 earnings per share, up 11.17% or $0.64 from last year’s $5.73 per share. SHW’s profit will be $588.05 million for 18.45 P/E if the $6.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 76.94% EPS growth.