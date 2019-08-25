Alta Capital Management Cut Amphenol Cl A (APH) Position by $1.89 Million; Market Value Declined; Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Increases Holding in Carnival (CCL)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 86,985 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 68,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $43.28. About 3.78M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 11/04/2018 – Carnival Corporation & Plc Increases Quarterly Dividend And Authorizes Additional $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 03/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71.5 FROM $70; 10/04/2018 – Holland America Line Introduces the World’s Largest Emerging Art Gallery by ArtLink; 18/04/2018 – Holland America Line Celebrates 145th Anniversary April 18; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees Full-Year 2018 Net Rev Yields in Constant Currency to Be Up 2.5 %; 24/04/2018 – Carnival Corporation Selects Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System for Fleetwide Gaming Operations; 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 30/05/2018 – Bend Source: A Carnival with a K; 20/04/2018 – Senior Executive Appointments and Promotions Announced for Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn and Carnival Australia

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp Cl A (APH) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 20,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 527,743 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.84 million, down from 547,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $85.4. About 1.39M shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 20/04/2018 – Amphenol Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 83C TO 85C, EST. 85C; 23/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp expected to post earnings of 80 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Invest Advsrs, a Iowa-based fund reported 28,006 shares. Guardian Life Of America has 1,154 shares. Huntington Bancshares, a Ohio-based fund reported 6,800 shares. Qs Invsts Lc reported 238,678 shares. Westover Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 6,904 shares. 36,469 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insur New York. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.29% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Signaturefd Limited Liability Company owns 3,271 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kames Capital Public stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.08% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). House Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.77% or 140,503 shares. Green Square Cap Llc invested in 24,614 shares. Alabama-based Regions Corporation has invested 0.11% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Rmb Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 4,511 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parametrica Mgmt Ltd holds 0.52% or 4,821 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W also bought $997,267 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) on Tuesday, June 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Connable Office has 0.37% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 20,230 shares. Bb&T Corp reported 5,843 shares. Jefferies Group Lc stated it has 0.04% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Vanguard Group reported 0.12% stake. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 13.17M shares. Nuance Invs Limited Liability has invested 4.51% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Mountain Pacific Advisers Id accumulated 428,537 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Psagot House Limited invested in 0.01% or 1,315 shares. Chem Comml Bank reported 15,591 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 8,057 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 32 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Llp. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Co, a California-based fund reported 327,239 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.05% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Moreover, Capital World Invsts has 0.31% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 13.69M shares.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortune Brnds Hme&Sec (NYSE:FBHS) by 46,140 shares to 457,386 shares, valued at $21.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadridge Fin’l Solutns (NYSE:BR) by 152,709 shares in the quarter, for a total of 436,821 shares, and has risen its stake in S&P Global Inc.