Alta Capital Management Boosted Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stake; Panagora Asset Management Upped By $866,450 Its Boise Cascade Co (BCC) Holding

Alta Capital Management Llc increased Walt Disney Co (DIS) stake by 14.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alta Capital Management Llc acquired 60,231 shares as Walt Disney Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Alta Capital Management Llc holds 472,708 shares with $52.48 million value, up from 412,477 last quarter. Walt Disney Co now has $237.19B valuation. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60 million shares traded or 6.29% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – Pitaro Was Chairman of Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON ENDS; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: The heartbreaking story behind Disney’s `Aladdin’; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Parks & Resorts Rev $4.88B; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 17/05/2018 – Lionsgate: Former Disney Executive Erin Westerman Named EVP of Production; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER OK FOR DISNEY DEAL IN SUMMER; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 29/05/2018 – TV show ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 09/04/2018 – Solo: A Star Wars Story Product Lands at Retail

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased Boise Cascade Co (BCC) stake by 101.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Panagora Asset Management Inc acquired 33,325 shares as Boise Cascade Co (BCC)’s stock declined 2.60%. The Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 66,101 shares with $1.77 million value, up from 32,776 last quarter. Boise Cascade Co now has $1.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.19% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $29.77. About 202,925 shares traded. Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) has declined 35.63% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BCC News: 04/05/2018 – Boise Cascade Sees Seasonally Stronger Sales Volumes in 2Q, 3Q; 16/04/2018 – Boise Cascade May Benefit, Industry Posts 19th Straight Gain; 02/05/2018 – BOISE CASCADE BUYING ASSETS OF NORMAN DISTRIBUTION; NO TERMS; 26/04/2018 – LANSON BCC SA LAN.PA : ESN/CM-CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS RAISES TO REDUCE FROM SELL; 02/05/2018 – Boise Cascade Agrees to Acquire Assets of Norman Distribution; 04/05/2018 – Boise Cascade Expects Modest Demand Growth for Its Products in 2018; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On Bcc Funding Xiv Llc, Series 2018-1 Abs Following Addition Of Receivables; 08/03/2018 – U.K. LABOUR’S MCDONNELL SPEAKS AT BCC CONFERENCE IN LONDON; 04/05/2018 – BOISE CASCADE 1Q EPS 94C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 45C; 04/05/2018 – REG-Boise Cascade Company Reports 2018 First Quarter Net Income of $37.1 Million on Sales of $1.2 Billion

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $80,932 activity. 3,500 shares valued at $80,932 were bought by MATULA KRISTOPHER J on Thursday, May 30.

More notable recent Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Boise Cascade Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down Over 1%; Allakos Shares Spike Higher – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Before They Grow Up – Investorplace.com” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Boise Cascade Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 Per Share – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Boise Cascade Company’s (NYSE:BCC) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO) stake by 1,992 shares to 7,915 valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Paypal Holdings Inc stake by 4,141 shares and now owns 30,672 shares. Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) was reduced too.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Disney World Needs to Fix Its Fading Theme Park – Motley Fool” published on August 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 17.47% above currents $131.67 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 20 by Imperial Capital. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of DIS in report on Tuesday, May 7 with “Outperform” rating. On Tuesday, May 7 the stock rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Outperform”. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, June 6. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, May 6. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Monday, June 17. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, June 13. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 4 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 23.

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 7,467 shares to 270,612 valued at $63.72 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 18,637 shares and now owns 4,752 shares. Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) was reduced too.