Alta Capital Management Boosted Its Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stake; Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Alta Capital Management Llc increased Walt Disney Co (DIS) stake by 14.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alta Capital Management Llc acquired 60,231 shares as Walt Disney Co (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Alta Capital Management Llc holds 472,708 shares with $52.48 million value, up from 412,477 last quarter. Walt Disney Co now has $260.74B valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.13 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – Disney – Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE; 19/04/2018 – Variety: Jesse Plemons Lands Villain Role Opposite Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s `Jungle Cruise’; 15/05/2018 – New ‘Solo’ charms critics after ‘Star Wars’ filmmaking drama; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Adj EPS $1.84; 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game: Media analyst; 29/03/2018 – HuffPost Canada: Disney, Pixar To Release A Short About A Li’l Dumpling, And It Sounds Darling; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 15, 2017 21CF MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDED IT DISCONTINUE DISCUSSIONS WITH PARTY A, DUE TO POSITION THAT DEAL PRICE WOULD NOT INCLUDE MEANINGFUL PREMIUM OVER TRADING PRICE

Among 5 analysts covering Great Portland Estates PLC (LON:GPOR), 0 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Great Portland Estates PLC had 38 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral” on Friday, January 25. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Wednesday, February 13. On Tuesday, June 4 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell”. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral” on Monday, February 25. Liberum Capital maintained the shares of GPOR in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating. Peel Hunt maintained Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) on Wednesday, February 6 with “Hold” rating. Liberum Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, February 8 report. Peel Hunt maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, January 23 report. Citigroup downgraded Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) on Friday, January 25 to “Sell” rating. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, June 18. See Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity. 4 shares were sold by WOODFORD BRENT, worth $451 on Tuesday, January 15. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, January 15.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, May 8 with “Buy” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of DIS in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Imperial Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, May 6 by UBS. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of DIS in report on Wednesday, April 10 to “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 30 by Citigroup. The company was downgraded on Monday, June 17 by Imperial Capital. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Morgan Stanley. Imperial Capital maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $14700 target in Tuesday, May 7 report. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased Dollar Tree Stores (NASDAQ:DLTR) stake by 286,173 shares to 554,227 valued at $58.22M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) stake by 794 shares and now owns 125,933 shares. Amphenol Corp Cl A (NYSE:APH) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold Great Portland Estates Plc shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Great Portland Estates plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust . The company has market cap of 1.86 billion GBP. It develops freehold and leasehold, residential, retail, and office properties in London. It has a 40.83 P/E ratio. The firm has elected to be treated as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code and would not be subject to federal income tax, provided it distributes approximately 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders.