Alps Advisors Trimmed Ppl (PPL) Holding as Share Price Declined; As Valero Energy (VLO) Market Value Declined, Community Financial Services Group Raised by $1.51 Million Its Position

Alps Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 7.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc sold 95,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.80 million, down from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $30.32. About 1.75 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs Compound Annual EPS Growth 5% to 6% Through 2020; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL Reaffirms View of 5%-6% Compound Annual EPS Growth From 2018-2020; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE ITS 2018 EARNINGS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 PPL CORP PPL.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Net $452M; 27/05/2018 – PPL:APPOINTMENT OF CFO; 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – NOW TARGETING LOWER END OF EQUITY FINANCING NEEDS; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corp Supportive of Ofgem Decision to Forgo Mid-Period Review

Community Financial Services Group Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc bought 17,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,978 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61 million, up from 60,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $84.82. About 1.24M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY FIRE BROKE OUT ON ALKYLATION UNIT; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Valero Energy’s Proposed Snr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 23/04/2018 – Valero Reports Power Disruption at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power; 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SEES GOOD VALUE IN VENEZUELAN OIL; INTAKE STEADY IN 1Q; 26/04/2018 – Valero Targets 2018 Total Payout Ratio of 40%-50% of Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities; 06/03/2018 – Valero Energy: Michael S. Ciskowski to Retire as Financial Chief, Effective May 3; 13/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY LARGE HYDROCRACKER OPERATING NORMALLY AFTER RESTART; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N EXPECT SECOND QUARTER REFINING CASH OPERATING EXPENSES TO BE ABOUT $3.85 PER BARREL- CONF CALL

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32 billion and $14.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortuna Silver (NYSE:FSM) by 156,030 shares to 725,178 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. PPL’s profit will be $405.65M for 13.54 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

