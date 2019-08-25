Alps Advisors Trimmed Its Phillips 66 Part (PSXP) Stake by $11.83 Million; Tjx Companies (TJX) Market Valuation Rose While Westend Advisors Has Decreased Holding

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 11.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 85,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 686,897 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.55 billion, down from 772,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $53.09. About 9.04M shares traded or 42.71% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Alps Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Part (PSXP) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc sold 227,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% . The institutional investor held 5.23M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $273.82 million, down from 5.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Part for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $54.39. About 804,202 shares traded or 118.88% up from the average. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.06% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 03/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Hospitality Properties Trust, Shell Midstream Partners, Archrock, Phillips 66 Partners; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Raises Distribution to 71.4c Vs. 67.8c; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Net $172M; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS FORMED JV WITH PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS, ANDEAVOR; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System, Hold Second Open Season; 13/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP PSXP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $247M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $518,636 activity. Another trade for 7,349 shares valued at $356,409 was bought by Mitchell Kevin J.

Analysts await Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.1 per share. PSXP’s profit will be $149.92 million for 11.33 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.35% EPS growth.

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32B and $14.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macquarie Infras (NYSE:MIC) by 11,655 shares to 69,286 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tpi Composites I by 11,134 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,261 shares, and has risen its stake in Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold PSXP shares while 39 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 47.35 million shares or 2.21% more from 46.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions accumulated 50 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 5,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eagle Global Advsr Limited, Texas-based fund reported 172,995 shares. Cambridge Invest Advisors holds 0% or 3,850 shares. Principal Financial Gp has 169,765 shares. Van Eck Assoc reported 14,535 shares. Williams Jones & Associates Ltd invested 0.02% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Rr Advsrs Lc stated it has 1.21 million shares or 7% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 71,873 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 125,699 shares. Captrust Advsr invested in 0.03% or 16,215 shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.40 million shares. Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 310,188 shares. 48,755 were accumulated by Pinnacle Hldg Ltd Liability. Texas Yale invested in 157,110 shares.

More notable recent Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Phillips 66 Partners declares $0.792 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on October 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Phillips 66’s Q2: Back On Track With A 12.5% Increase In The Dividend And $3.12 In Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Phillips 66 Posts Stellar 2018 Performance But Tricky Road Ahead – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 10, 2019.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Can Dillardâ€™s Afford a 50% Dividend Hike? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Growth Slowed at TJX Last Quarter, but It’s No Big Deal – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “There’s A Lot To Like About The TJX Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:TJX) Upcoming 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Retail Stocks DDS, TJX Make Pre-Market Moves – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Pacific Etf (VPL) by 52,805 shares to 217,387 shares, valued at $14.32 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 341,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLP).