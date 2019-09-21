Alps Advisors Trimmed Its Pfizer (PFE) Stake as Market Value Declined; T Mobile Us (Call) (TMUS) Valuation Rose While P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has Lifted Stake

Alps Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 22.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc sold 483,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 1.71M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.04M, down from 2.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.69. About 40.53 million shares traded or 55.75% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer: Compounds Represent Potential Oncology Advancements in Lung, Breast, Hematologic, Prostate Cancers; 07/05/2018 – Pfizer at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Ian Read, BTW, has been at $PFE for 40 years — and they wanted a noncompete; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 17/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Blue Whale Re Ltd; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer New Drug Sales Show Strength as Investors Wait for M&A; 23/03/2018 – GSK pullout puts sale of Pfizer consumer health unit in doubt; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – JOINED TRINETX GLOBAL HEALTH RESEARCH NETWORK, WILL HAVE ACCESS TO CLINICAL DATA FROM TRINETX’S NETWORK OF HEALTHCARE ORGANIZATIONS; 23/03/2018 – Qatar Tribune: GSK pulls out of $20 bn race for Pfizer’s assets

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (Call) (TMUS) by 165.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 413,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 663,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.16 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $80.59. About 7.21 million shares traded or 56.12% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Sees Three Reasons Sprint Deal Gets Regulatory Approval (Video); 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO BRAXTON CARTER SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 21/05/2018 – Boost Mobile Founder Wants T-Mobile, Sprint to Divest Prepaids; 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO BRAXTON CARTER ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 29/04/2018 – DT CEO Tim Höttges Will Be Chairman of Combined Company; 10/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Sprint & T-Mobile restart deal talks – Dow Jone; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 30/04/2018 – DealBook: Sprint and T-Mobile Try Again, but Antitrust Hurdles Remain the Same; 30/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would shrink the U.S. wireless market to just three national players Plus, Apple and Tesla report earnings this week, rental scooters are terrorizing San Francisco, and ’70s environmental recordings move from vinyl to an app; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s: Negative Outlook Reflects Execution Risk in the Integration of TMUS and Sprint

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32 billion and $13.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fibrogen Inc by 25,743 shares to 179,728 shares, valued at $8.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer (NYSE:ETE) by 1.67M shares in the quarter, for a total of 62.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 14.79 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 452,154 shares to 878,246 shares, valued at $81.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 605,928 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 896,756 shares, and cut its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD).

