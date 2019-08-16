Alps Advisors Stake in Dana (DAN) Has Raised by $308,652 as Stock Declined; As International Business Machs (IBM) Share Price Rose, Mcrae Capital Management Boosted Stake

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 3,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 50,401 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.11 million, up from 46,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $131.92. About 3.67 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 26/03/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM IBM.N AND MAERSK MAERSKB.CO; 24/04/2018 – IBM Board Approves Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend For The 23rd Consecutive Year; 22/05/2018 – Quad Nova’s CEO Says Workarounds on the IBM i (AS/400) May Compromise Enterprise Value; 21/03/2018 – IBM launches a cheaper platform for start-ups to build blockchain projects; 29/03/2018 – IBM: Impact of Changes Offset Each Other Within 2018 Expectations of at Least $13.80 of Operating EPS; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP & IBM SIGN LICENSE PACT ON LASER DEBONDING TECHNOLOGY; 14/03/2018 – EV Group and IBM Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 17/04/2018 – OpenSource: SCO Amends IBM Complaint Again; 20/04/2018 – SC Magazine: IBM Security launches open-source AI

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dana Inc (DAN) by 35.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 18,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.70% . The institutional investor held 69,743 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 51,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $12.39. About 2.08M shares traded or 6.33% up from the average. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 29/03/2018 – Dana ‘Acknowledges the Decision by a Majority of the Hldrs of GKN Plc to Accept the Proposal by Melrose Industries Plc to Acquire GKN’; 12/03/2018 – TRADE UNION UNITE- URGES GKN SHAREHOLDERS TO REJECT LATEST TAKEOVER BID FROM MELROSE; 19/03/2018 – Dana Raises FY View To Sales $7.75B-$8.05B; 13/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: FTSE 100 falls as Dana boss meets with GKN shareholders to fend off Melrose bid; 28/03/2018 – Dana Offers GKN Shareholders Significant Upside through Combination Benefits and Share Price Potential with Major Shareholder S; 17/05/2018 – Dana Earns Two Ford World Excellence Awards; 25/04/2018 – Dana Named Exclusive Supplier of Driveline Components for Hino XL7 and XL8 Trucks; 09/03/2018 – Melrose: GKN-Dana Deal Prejudicial to GKN Shareholders’ Interests; 19/03/2018 – DANA INC DAN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.84, REV VIEW $7.69 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – Dana Incorporated to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greatmark Investment Prtnrs reported 1,481 shares. Sterling Limited Liability Company owns 28,061 shares. Mount Vernon Associate Md reported 6,705 shares. Clarkston Ltd has 1.17% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Pnc Services Group holds 1.87 million shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 597,931 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Com stated it has 9,247 shares. Green Square Capital Ltd owns 9,707 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Bath Savings Trust holds 3,396 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability reported 65 shares. The New York-based John G Ullman And Assocs has invested 1.26% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 2,235 are held by Conestoga Lc. Lenox Wealth reported 476 shares. Stephens Ar has 0.18% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Crawford Inv Counsel reported 18,609 shares.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: A Lackluster Showing – Investorplace.com” on July 17, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why One Analyst Sees IBM Handily Outperforming Apple Shares in 2020 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 21, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “IBM hit with another age discrimination suit: What it means for Red Hat – Triangle Business Journal” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Intnl Bus. Mach UK Regulatory Announcement: IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Another Mixed Quarter for IBM – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 8,062 shares to 10,613 shares, valued at $708,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 6,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,177 shares, and cut its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP).

More notable recent Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Travelers Names David D. Rowland and Daniel T.H. Yin Co-Chief Investment Officers – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Dana (NYSE:DAN) Be Disappointed With Their 54% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UBS goes negative on Chinese auto – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dana Incorporated 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Exchange fee fight moves from NYSE floor to data center rooftop – CNBC” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32 billion and $14.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp (NYSE:BIP) by 52,500 shares to 48,799 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comm Serv Select by 14,211 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 297,488 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM).