Alps Advisors Stake in Concert Pharmace (CNCE) Has Lowered as Stock Value Declined; As Target (TGT) Market Valuation Rose, Centurylink Investment Management Company Boosted by $422,560 Its Position

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 34.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 5,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 20,477 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 15,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $80.79. About 7.14M shares traded or 42.10% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 09/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg faces Senate hearing but little hope for action; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Operating Income $1.04B; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF 3.0 PERCENT; 23/05/2018 – Cloudy With a Chance of Frustration at Target — Heard on the Street; 21/05/2018 – Target Corp expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Target Had About $11.6 Billion of Total Debt as of Feb. 3; 14/05/2018 – Target Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Expand Same-Day Delivery in Kentucky; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Hits Profits (Video)

Alps Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Concert Pharmace (CNCE) by 36.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc sold 32,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The institutional investor held 56,590 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $683,000, down from 88,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Concert Pharmace for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.42M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $10.44. About 55,215 shares traded. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) has declined 38.24% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CNCE News: 21/03/2018 – PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS BEEN ASSIGNED THE LICENSE FOR THE CLINICAL STAGE COMPOUND CTP-499 AND PLANS TO D; 26/04/2018 – Concert Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Concert Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 22/04/2018 – DJ Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNCE); 25/04/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals: Topline Phase 2a Data From the 4 Mg and 8 Mg Cohorts Expected in Fourth Qtr of 2018; 06/03/2018 Concert Pharmaceuticals Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 14/05/2018 – Great Point Partners LLC Exits Position in Concert Pharma; 26/03/2018 – Concert Pharma Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 15/05/2018 – Ghost Tree Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Concert Pharma

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold CNCE shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 17.33 million shares or 0.06% less from 17.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Lc accumulated 535,173 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Knott David M accumulated 0.4% or 83,607 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Qs Investors Limited reported 0.01% stake. Legal General Public Ltd stated it has 3,535 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 12,965 shares. Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) for 641 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 0% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). 826,868 were accumulated by Millennium Mngmt Lc. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 148,495 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 112,204 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Llp holds 0.09% or 74,820 shares. Axa holds 0% or 27,900 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 20,255 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 19,984 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.13 million activity.

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32B and $14.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 410,689 shares to 1.71M shares, valued at $41.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 7,108 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,763 shares, and has risen its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB).

