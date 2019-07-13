Alps Advisors Stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Has Trimmed as Share Price Rose; Shareholder Corvex Management LP Has Boosted Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holding

Alps Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 172,400 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.04M, down from 184,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $49.17. About 1.13 million shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 17/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield lines up financing for planned $15-billion GGP deal; 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$2.57/Share; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.04; 20/03/2018 – Report on Business: Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 21/03/2018 – GLP and Brookfield Establish 50:50 Joint Venture to Develop and Operate Rooftop Solar Projects on Logistics and Commercial Rooftops in China; 20/03/2018 – Economy & Business: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline -sources – SAO PAULO, March 20 (Reuters); 21/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD TO BUY A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINL GROUP; 28/03/2018 – GGP HOLDER BROOKFIELD REPORTS MERGER FINANCING IN SEC FILING

Corvex Management Lp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 1506.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp bought 2.49 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.65M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $269.21 million, up from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $110.83. About 1.08 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500.

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32 billion and $14.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) by 4,635 shares to 14,762 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sunrun Inc by 30,291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,435 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Crp (NYSE:ABX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Group Limited Company invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Corecommodity Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.63% stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And holds 116,220 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd has invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). 142 were reported by Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 1.40M shares or 0.1% of the stock. Enterprise Fincl Svcs Corporation reported 0% stake. Macquarie Grp accumulated 251,408 shares. Psagot Inv House has invested 0.11% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Michigan-based Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). 17,587 are owned by Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Adage Capital Partners Gp Limited Liability accumulated 0.08% or 323,920 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc owns 0.01% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 13,761 shares.

