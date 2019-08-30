Alps Advisors Raised Stake in Fortinet (FTNT) as Shares Declined; As 58.Com (WUBA) Market Value Declined, Tiaa Cref Investment Management Cut Holding by $3.48 Million

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in 58.Com Inc (WUBA) by 36.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc sold 53,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 93,900 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17M, down from 147,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in 58.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $53.65. About 335,151 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56); 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 09/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB1.17 (US$0.19); 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB2.78 (US$0.43); 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q EPS 19c; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q REV. $393.0M, EST. $371.1M; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM SEES REV. FOR 1Q RMB2.29B- RMB2.39B

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 92.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 5,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 11,226 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $943,000, up from 5,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $79.28. About 910,603 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 30/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Global Managed Security Service Provider Program with New Services Enablement and Technical Support Offerings; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q EPS 24c; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet quarterly profit surges; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 24C

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32 billion and $14.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 3,427 shares to 532,091 shares, valued at $106.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nielsen Holdings by 79,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.44 million shares, and cut its stake in Aaron’s Inc (NYSE:AAN).

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $141.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR) by 70,070 shares to 124,237 shares, valued at $17.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE:BAH) by 119,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Allstate Corp/The (NYSE:ALL).