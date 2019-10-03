Alps Advisors Raised Its Itron (ITRI) Stake; Shorts at HIROSHIMA BANK F ORDINARY SHARES (HRSMF) Raised By 15.58%

HIROSHIMA BANK F ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HRSMF) had an increase of 15.58% in short interest. HRSMF’s SI was 506,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 15.58% from 437,800 shares previously. It closed at $5.68 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Alps Advisors Inc increased Itron Inc (ITRI) stake by 97.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Alps Advisors Inc acquired 26,944 shares as Itron Inc (ITRI)’s stock rose 18.93%. The Alps Advisors Inc holds 54,645 shares with $3.42 million value, up from 27,701 last quarter. Itron Inc now has $2.88B valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $71.96. About 36,493 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with ltron to Modernize Energy Grid; 20/03/2018 – Itron Opens Call for Abstracts for Itron Utility Week 2018; 11/05/2018 – ITRON INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILINT; 20/03/2018 – ltron Opens Call for Abstracts for ltron Utility Week 2018; 22/03/2018 – ITRON INC – JORDAN WATER COMPANY (MIYAHUNA) SIGNS THREE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR ANALYTIC SERVICES AND ADDITIONAL ITRON STATIC WATER METERS; 08/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light Expands Work with ltron with Gen5 Network Upgrade; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Loss/Shr $3.74; 22/03/2018 – Utilidata and Itron Join Forces to Modernize Electric Grid; 11/05/2018 – Itron Confirms First Quarter 2018 Results to be Released on May 14, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Itron Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

The Hiroshima Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in Hiroshima, Okayama, Yamaguchi, and Ehime prefectures. The company has market cap of $. The firm offers various deposits and loans, money transfer, foreign currency exchange, and trustee services, as well as investment trust sales, life insurance policies, and other commercial banking services. It currently has negative earnings. It provides financial instruments transactions, credit guarantees, leasing, and credit card services, as well as factoring services.

Since April 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $18.24 million activity. SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP sold $3.62 million worth of stock.

Alps Advisors Inc decreased Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) stake by 5,560 shares to 8,786 valued at $919,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Liberty Siriusxm Group stake by 106,400 shares and now owns 13,500 shares. Unitedhealth Grp (NYSE:UNH) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Itron has $8200 highest and $7500 lowest target. $81’s average target is 12.56% above currents $71.96 stock price. Itron had 9 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, September 18 by Robert W. Baird. On Tuesday, October 1 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform” on Tuesday, August 20.

