Alps Advisors Raised Itron (ITRI) Holding By $516,764; Scholtz & Company Cut Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Stake By $810,509

Alps Advisors Inc increased Itron Inc (ITRI) stake by 68.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alps Advisors Inc acquired 11,234 shares as Itron Inc (ITRI)’s stock declined 4.36%. The Alps Advisors Inc holds 27,701 shares with $1.29M value, up from 16,467 last quarter. Itron Inc now has $2.40B valuation. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $60.88. About 157,434 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has declined 15.10% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 04/04/2018 – NORTHWESTERN ENERGY SIGNS CONTRACT WITH ITRON TO MODERNIZE ENER; 27/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Electro Scientific Industries, Worthington Industries, Navigant Consulting, Itron, Sout; 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with ltron to Modernize Energy Grid; 08/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light Expands Work with ltron with Gen5 Network Upgrade; 11/05/2018 – ITRON INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILINT; 22/03/2018 – Itron Expands Work in Jordan to Address Non-Revenue Water; 15/05/2018 – Itron to Monitor Electric System in New Zealand; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Loss $145.7M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Itron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITRI); 15/05/2018 – ltron to Monitor Electric System in New Zealand

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) stake by 77.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 5,831 shares as Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Scholtz & Company Llc holds 1,670 shares with $233,000 value, down from 7,501 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson Com now has $351.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $132.5. About 9.97 million shares traded or 39.91% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Transaction Was Contemplated in Guidance Provided on Jan. 23; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B; 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct); 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ITRI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.05 million shares or 1.75% less from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Cap accumulated 4,950 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 4,812 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comerica Bancshares stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 23,970 shares. Northern Tru invested in 482,767 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 109,950 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 12,975 shares. Sg Americas Securities Llc reported 8,585 shares. Laurion Management LP holds 0.01% or 21,188 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Amg Funds Ltd Co has 0.33% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 7,158 shares. M&T Bank & Trust reported 0% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Gamco Investors Inc Et Al holds 82,300 shares. Shelton Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Ameritas Inv holds 0.01% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) or 2,889 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 sales for $33.91 million activity. $688,580 worth of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) was sold by SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP. Shares for $19,012 were sold by Ziegler Lynda L..

Among 4 analysts covering Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Itron had 10 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities. The rating was maintained by Needham on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Thursday, February 28 report.

Alps Advisors Inc decreased Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) stake by 9,058 shares to 507,131 valued at $37.02M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) stake by 4,383 shares and now owns 11,386 shares. Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) was reduced too.

More notable recent Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Itron, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ITRI) Returns Compare To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Itron, Inc. (ITRI) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Itron Inc (ITRI) President and CEO Philip Mezey Sold $2 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Moving Average Crossover Alert: Itron – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A had bought 3,000 shares worth $419,040 on Tuesday, June 11.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Boasting A 25% Return On Equity, Is Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mostly Strong Results For Big Banks, And J&J Another Solid Earnings Performer – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 14 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Thursday, May 16 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $155 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, February 25 by Citigroup. Barclays Capital initiated Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley.

Scholtz & Company Llc increased Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) stake by 14,715 shares to 27,589 valued at $5.33 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) stake by 29,435 shares and now owns 39,490 shares. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 48,987 shares. First Bank Of Hutchinson has invested 0.39% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hudson Bay Mgmt Lp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Texas Permanent School Fund invested 1.15% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lipe Dalton accumulated 7,741 shares. Clark Estates stated it has 0.13% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Archford Cap Strategies Limited Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 19,786 shares. Twin reported 1.52% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 8.14 million shares. Bath Savings reported 1.17% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Spectrum Asset Management Inc (Nb Ca), California-based fund reported 12,916 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Comml Bank holds 96,415 shares. Brown Advisory Inc reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Chemung Canal Tru invested in 3.65% or 109,409 shares. Bailard invested in 0.83% or 95,679 shares.