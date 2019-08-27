Alps Advisors Position in Skyworks Solutio (SWKS) Has Increased by $428,778; As World Fuel Svcs (INT) Share Price Rose, Qs Investors Has Increased by $777,812 Its Stake

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Skyworks Solutio (SWKS) by 83.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 5,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 11,471 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $946,000, up from 6,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $73.18. About 537,010 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q REV. $913.4M, EST. $910.9M; 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group; 23/03/2018 – Skyworks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/03/2018 Skyworks et al. to Benefit as IoT Becomes ‘IoX,’ Says Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Rev $913.4M; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q EPS $1.50; 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Rev $875M-$900M

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (INT) by 25.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 27,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.63% . The institutional investor held 137,079 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96M, up from 109,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in World Fuel Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 101,488 shares traded. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 42.27% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.27% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 14/03/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 17th Straight Gain; 15/05/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain; 19/03/2018 – Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 52C; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Rev $9.18B; 16/04/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 18th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 23/04/2018 – DJ World Fuel Services Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INT); 27/04/2018 – World Fuel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – World Fuel Services Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

More notable recent Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: KHC, AVGO – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Skyworks (SWKS) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Skyworks Guidance Cut Due To Huawei Ban – Benzinga” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Skyworks Enables Emerging Bluetooth® Platforms – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Skyworks Solutions declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ledyard Financial Bank reported 37,704 shares. Palouse Cap Mgmt owns 40,965 shares. Carlson Cap Lp stated it has 176,429 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Bokf Na invested in 0.01% or 3,899 shares. Montag And Caldwell Ltd Liability owns 3,489 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ohio-based Lenox Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.21% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Aperio Gp Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 97,979 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.03% or 37,345 shares in its portfolio. Chesley Taft And Assoc Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 15,480 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns Inc holds 0.02% or 6,375 shares in its portfolio. First Citizens Retail Bank Trust Co stated it has 0.1% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Montrusco Bolton Incorporated holds 0.81% or 147,989 shares. Cypress Asset Tx has invested 0.08% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Paloma Prtn Mgmt has 16,612 shares. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold INT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 60.26 million shares or 1.26% less from 61.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Numerixs Inv Tech Inc invested in 3,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Swiss Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). 5.62 million are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 140,194 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & Com has 0% invested in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Arrowstreet Partnership invested in 0.02% or 342,222 shares. State Street Corp owns 2.57M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.02% or 45,609 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 784,259 shares. Blackrock reported 0.01% stake. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 3,597 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Moreover, Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.01% invested in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 93,567 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “26 Stocks Moving in Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Financially Strong Is World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Restaurant Brands Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Restaurant Brands Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 Earnings Preview For MoneyGram – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.