Alps Advisors Maintains Position in Centurylink (CTL); Delta Air Lines Del (Put) (DAL) Shareholder Dsc Advisors LP Decreased Position by $10.71 Million

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 32.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 749,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.05M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.58M, up from 2.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.43. About 6.38 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 03/04/2018 – CenturyLink takes cyber intelligence to the next level with expanded view of threatscape

Dsc Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Put) (DAL) by 89.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp sold 210,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 235,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $63.22. About 3.24 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 16/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Air France-KLM, Virgin and Delta Sign Agreements to Expand Transatlantic JV; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines revenue rises 9.5 pct; 25/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Poona Dal & Oil Industries for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 25/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Poona Dal & Oil Industries for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 05/04/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: Hazmat is responding to @columbusairport after a bag was found leaking a substance in the @Delta; 12/04/2018 – DELTA: NEW AIRCRAFT IN 2018 TO CONTRIBUTE $100 MILLION SAVINGS; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- NO OTHER CUSTOMER PERSONAL INFORMATION, SUCH AS PASSPORT, GOVERNMENT ID, SECURITY OR SKYMILES INFORMATION WAS IMPACTED; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES: [24]7.AI NOTIFIED CYBER INCIDENT ON MARCH 28; 14/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 135,666 shares. First Citizens Commercial Bank And Tru Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Co holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 14,251 shares. Oakworth Cap holds 0.01% or 1,151 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 51,525 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Salem Counselors Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Fort Washington Oh holds 0% or 5,334 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Company reported 17,338 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank owns 0.1% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 309,802 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Lc invested in 55,133 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 464,220 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 518,019 shares. Covington Capital Mgmt holds 0% or 551 shares. Buckingham Cap Management accumulated 1.56% or 319,445 shares. Natixis owns 34,823 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $264.75 million activity. $265.23M worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was bought by BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 21,000 shares valued at $1.06 million were sold by West W Gilbert on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25,038 are owned by Arrow Invest Limited Liability Company. Kwmg Ltd, a Kansas-based fund reported 183,570 shares. Moreover, Moors Cabot has 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 12,164 shares. Synovus Fin Corp reported 126,191 shares. Credit Agricole S A, France-based fund reported 6 shares. Vanguard Gru has 0.05% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Citigroup Incorporated holds 4.43M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 104,892 shares. 12,034 are held by Essex Fin Ser. Piedmont Inv accumulated 0.01% or 15,301 shares. World Asset owns 0.05% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 87,130 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc has 957 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 1.55M shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by Chilton Kevin P.. GLENN T MICHAEL also bought $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, May 22. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $95,600 was made by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Wednesday, March 6. STOREY JEFFREY K had bought 50,000 shares worth $491,480 on Thursday, May 23. PERRY HARVEY P also bought $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, May 15.