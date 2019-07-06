Alps Advisors Lowered Western Digital (WDC) Holding by $12.38 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Omeros (OMER) Shares Rose, Oz Management LP Boosted Holding

Alps Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Western Digital (WDC) by 24.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc sold 258,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 790,111 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.97 million, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Western Digital for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $48.52. About 4.58 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct; 14/03/2018 – Western Digital Rises for 10 Days; Longest Rally in 13.5 Years; 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Omeros Corp (OMER) by 28.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 24,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 45.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 112,100 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, up from 87,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Omeros Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $720.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $14.69. About 348,501 shares traded. Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) has declined 16.23% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.66% the S&P500. Some Historical OMER News: 13/04/2018 – Omeros Corporation Announces Upcoming Presentations of New Data on OMIDRIA® at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive; 19/04/2018 – Additional Clinical Studies Supporting the Benefits of OMIDRIA® Presented at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive; 26/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION TO OMEROS’ OMS721; 26/04/2018 – FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Omeros’ MASP-2 Inhibitor OMS721 for the Treatment of High-Risk Hematopoietic; 12/04/2018 – OMIDRIA® Added to Veterans Health Administration National Formulary; 24/05/2018 – OMEROS CORP – LUPIN IS GRANTED NON-EXCLUSIVE, NON-SUBLICENSABLE WAIVER OF CO’S PEDIATRIC EXCLUSIVITY FOR OMIDRIA UNTIL AT LEAST APRIL 23, 2034; 10/05/2018 – Omeros 1Q Loss $30.1M; 24/05/2018 – OMEROS IN SETTLEMENT PACT WITH LUPIN RESOLVING PATENT SUIT; 19/04/2018 – Additional Clinical Studies Supporting the Benefits of OMIDRIA® Presented at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery and American Society of Ophthalmic Administrators Annual Meeting; 23/03/2018 OMEROS CORP OMER.O : H.C. WAINWRIGHT & CO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $30

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $16.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 188,070 shares to 1.76M shares, valued at $210.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Overstock Com Inc Del (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 27,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 228,900 shares, and cut its stake in Vici Pptys Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.51, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold OMER shares while 29 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 24.17 million shares or 7.51% more from 22.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER). Goldman Sachs Gp owns 66,054 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 9,148 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability, Minnesota-based fund reported 1,507 shares. 11,297 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase And Company. The Virginia-based Quantitative Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 236,479 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0% of its portfolio in Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% in Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) or 55,402 shares. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 81 shares. D E Shaw Co has 2.59 million shares. Millennium Management accumulated 748,292 shares or 0.02% of the stock. United Financial Advisers Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) for 98,268 shares. Washington Trust National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER). Intl Inc, a New York-based fund reported 29,655 shares.

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32 billion and $14.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 5,394 shares to 11,226 shares, valued at $943,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hubbell Inc by 3,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,358 shares, and has risen its stake in Wheaton Precious.

