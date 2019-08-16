Alps Advisors Lowered Its Stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) as Shares Rose; Wasatch Advisors Position In Guidewire Software (GWRE) Was Has Raised

Alps Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc sold 11,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 35,535 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, down from 47,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $117.39. About 7.64 million shares traded or 0.02% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 31.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 238,659 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.72 million, up from 767,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $93.3. About 447,239 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces 2018.1 Release of P&C Insurance Industry Platform; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $85; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q REV. $163.8M, EST. $154.2M; 26/03/2018 – FCCI Insurance Group Selects Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 07/03/2018 – Guidewire Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times 20 Day Average; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Rev $163.8M; 07/03/2018 – Southern Trust Insurance Company Selects Guidewire for Cloud-Based, All-in-One Solution; 28/03/2018 – From Hunted to Hunter: Guidewire Cologne Insurance Forum Considers Turning Digitalisation Challenges to Advantage; 29/03/2018 – California Casualty Selects Guidewire Systems for Real-Time and Predictive Analytics; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS OF THE $300 MLN NOTES OFFERING TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32B and $14.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 21,194 shares to 37,993 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy P (NYSE:NEP) by 19,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,591 shares, and has risen its stake in Expeditors Intl (NASDAQ:EXPD).

