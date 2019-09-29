Alps Advisors Lifted Philip Morris In (PM) Stake By $2.43 Million; ALS LTD. ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (CPBLF) Shorts Decreased By 84%

Alps Advisors Inc increased Philip Morris In (PM) stake by 7.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Alps Advisors Inc acquired 31,182 shares as Philip Morris In (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The Alps Advisors Inc holds 470,998 shares with $36.99M value, up from 439,816 last quarter. Philip Morris In now has $116.89B valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $75.13. About 4.00M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Altria a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris Rewards Investors Again – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Ibtimes.com published: “It’s Not Cigarettes Bringing Altria and Philip Morris International Together Again – International Business Times” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Before The Mega Merger: Hereâ€™s A Look At How Philip Morris Stands In Comparison To Altria – Forbes” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris adds to smokefree portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity. On Monday, April 29 the insider Kunst Michael R. bought $211,675.

Alps Advisors Inc decreased Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR) stake by 59,026 shares to 347,441 valued at $35.76M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Iac/Interactive Corp (NASDAQ:IACI) stake by 53,321 shares and now owns 7,837 shares. Tallgrass Energy Lp was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Artemis Inv Mgmt Llp holds 70,497 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A holds 0% or 700 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Lc Pa reported 0.14% stake. Gotham Asset Management Ltd reported 214,582 shares stake. Bokf Na stated it has 0.26% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Kornitzer Capital Management Ks, Kansas-based fund reported 2,810 shares. 434 are held by Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.12% or 91,336 shares. Cadence State Bank Na accumulated 16,561 shares. Essex Investment Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 402 shares. Next Group Inc reported 10,576 shares. Fundsmith Llp reported 15.27M shares. Suntrust Banks owns 1.06 million shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Cap Management Limited reported 71,413 shares or 2.11% of all its holdings. Convergence Investment Prtnrs Limited Com has 2,614 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Philip Morris Int`l (NYSE:PM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Philip Morris Int`l has $100 highest and $8200 lowest target. $95’s average target is 26.45% above currents $75.13 stock price. Philip Morris Int`l had 11 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, May 23. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of PM in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital upgraded Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Friday, July 19 to “Overweight” rating. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, May 17 report.