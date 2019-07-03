Alps Advisors Lifted Cognizant Tech (CTSH) Holding by $358,632 as Valuation Declined; Moors & Cabot Has Boosted Its Position in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by $514,500 as Stock Value Rose

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 15.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 1,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,926 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89M, up from 11,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $367.57. About 991,510 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 05/05/2018 – UNITED LAUNCH ALLIANCE ROCKET CARRYING NASA’S LATEST ROBOT MARS LANDER BLASTS OFF FROM VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE IN CALIFORNIA; 25/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Pentagon and Lockheed Martin Finalize 2018 F-35 Sustainment Contract to Enhance Readiness and Reduce Costs; 21/04/2018 – MEDIA-Airbus ready for compromises on new fighter jet project – Welt am Sonntag; 15/03/2018 – Lockheed Contract Covers Army Training Aids, Simulators, Operations, Support of Live-fire Ranges; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED SAYS NASA’S QUIET SUPERSONIC TEST PLANE TO FLY IN 2021; 24/04/2018 – LMT SEES CASH GENERATION HEAVILY WEIGHTED TO THE FOURTH QTR; 03/04/2018 – NASA awards $247.5 million cost-plus contract to Lockheed Martin to design and build a supersonic aircraft that does not create a traditional sonic boom; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – ACHIEVED QTR-END BACKLOG OF APPROXIMATELY $105 BLN

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Tech (CTSH) by 31.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 4,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,613 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, up from 15,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $64.36. About 2.59M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 591 shares to 5,545 shares, valued at $9.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,913 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $4.07 million activity. 750 shares were bought by GORDON ILENE S, worth $229,533 on Monday, February 25. The insider Evans Michele A sold $2.30 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 4,057 shares. Brandywine Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.47% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Winfield Assoc reported 5,117 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.49% or 19,292 shares. Northeast Consultants invested in 0.12% or 3,553 shares. Davenport & Commerce holds 0.05% or 12,582 shares. Fmr Lc has 0.08% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 2.22M shares. Tctc Hldgs Ltd Company holds 0.01% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 674 shares. Paragon Cap Limited invested 0.2% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Pacific Mgmt, California-based fund reported 2,510 shares. Endurance Wealth Management Incorporated holds 0.01% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 228 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Lc invested in 0.11% or 1,454 shares. Atlantic Union Bancorp Corp invested in 7,709 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Villere St Denis J Lc invested in 40,337 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Company invested in 28,474 shares or 0.55% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 0.26% or 287,870 shares. Maverick Cap Limited has 0.08% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Plancorp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% stake. Sit Investment reported 5,025 shares. Oxbow Advsr Limited Company holds 0.33% or 37,930 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Chevy Chase Tru Holdings has 0.15% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 481,110 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 22,721 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Quantbot Technology LP reported 16,762 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd has invested 0.35% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). North Carolina-based First Citizens Natl Bank has invested 0.21% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Bb&T has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Cumberland Ptnrs Limited stated it has 1.14% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Moreover, Auxier Asset has 0.57% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 37,998 shares. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Il invested in 0.02% or 5,896 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance, a Japan-based fund reported 3,400 shares.

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32B and $14.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO) by 6,577 shares to 6,798 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains All Amer (NYSE:PAA) by 1.14M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37.92 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IVV).