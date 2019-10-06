Alps Advisors Increases Stake in Kinross Gold (KGC); Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Boosted Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) as Stock Value Declined

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 13.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 13,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 116,577 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.63 million, up from 102,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $31.88. About 10.45 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Kinross Gold (KGC) by 48.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 649,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.37% . The institutional investor held 1.98M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.68M, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Kinross Gold for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.87. About 8.83 million shares traded. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has risen 11.67% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 10/04/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 09/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD MONITORING GHANA SITUATION `CLOSELY’: SPOKESMAN; 26/03/2018 – Kinross Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1,075 MLN FOR YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Kinross announces Annual Shareholder Meeting voting results; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS `HOPES TO BE TRIMMING AROUND THE EDGES’ IN MAURITANIA; 08/05/2018 – Kinross Gold 1Q Adj EPS 10c; 15/03/2018 – KINROSS ADOPTS NEW HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 26/03/2018 – SEC: Kinross Gold Awarded Lucrative Logistics Contract to Company Preferred by Mauritanian Officials; 26/03/2018 – SEC: Kinross Gold Violations Arise From Failure to Implement Adequate Accounting controls of Two African Subsidiaries

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Skba Mgmt Llc, a California-based fund reported 275,850 shares. Personal Capital Advsrs invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Amalgamated Bank accumulated 198,919 shares or 0.18% of the stock. First Bancorporation Of Omaha holds 100,899 shares. Kbc Gru Nv owns 259,449 shares. Art Ltd Llc holds 162,884 shares. Zuckerman Investment Gp Limited Liability reported 15,762 shares stake. Smead Cap Management invested in 966,907 shares. Ally Financial Inc has 60,000 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 0.17% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 1.58M shares. Schulhoff And reported 0.16% stake. Zacks Invest Management reported 418,617 shares stake. Amica Mutual Insurance Com has 39,401 shares. Weatherly Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Harvey Investment Lc has 21,010 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades Schlumberger On Valuation, Improved Outlook – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger – Out Of Sight, Out Of Mind – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Rockwell Automation and Schlumberger Announce Closing of Sensia Joint Venture – Business Wire” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rockwell, Schlumberger complete Sensia JV – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger: Further Weakness Expected – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.