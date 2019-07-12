Alps Advisors Increases Holding in Ansys (ANSS); Hca Healthcare (HCA) Valuation Declined While Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Cut Holding by $8.75 Million

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 83.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 2,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,147 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $940,000, up from 2,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $210.53. About 25,373 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS SEES 2Q ADJ REV $272.0M TO $292.0M, EST. $291.2M; 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 67,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.50M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455.89 million, down from 3.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $140.12. About 224,952 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 sales for $28.14 million activity. Reiner Deborah M had sold 466 shares worth $64,807 on Friday, February 1. Shares for $36,979 were sold by Morrow J William. 28,084 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares with value of $3.90M were sold by CAMPBELL VICTOR L. $4.72 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares were sold by STEELE JOHN M. Shares for $27,896 were sold by Whalen Kathleen M. Foster Jon M sold $4.63 million worth of stock or 32,944 shares.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HCA offers $1B senior notes – Seeking Alpha” on January 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” published on July 02, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Prolific activist investor targets HCA – Nashville Business Journal” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “HCA creates new division, names president – Nashville Business Journal” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman likes HCA in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $7.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 138,102 shares to 7.96M shares, valued at $397.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Assurant Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 56,673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.90M shares, and has risen its stake in Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.47 EPS, up 7.86% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.29 per share. HCA’s profit will be $857.68M for 14.18 P/E if the $2.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.97 actual EPS reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Finance Corp In holds 0.05% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 500 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,909 shares. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust owns 950 shares. Sivik Glob Healthcare Ltd holds 60,000 shares. Lyrical Asset LP holds 6.11% or 3.50M shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Lc invested in 0.25% or 1.54 million shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.85% or 659,013 shares. Charles Schwab Management Incorporated holds 1.56M shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Co Inc invested in 0% or 200 shares. Partner Invest Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.86% or 5,736 shares in its portfolio. 1.29 million were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated. Brandes Investment Prtnrs Limited Partnership holds 421,482 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company owns 533,077 shares. Burney Communications stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $601,060 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.04% or 7,188 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 0.03% or 22,013 shares. Select Equity Grp Incorporated LP accumulated 0% or 1.96 million shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 8,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Massachusetts Fincl Service Comm Ma has 2.93 million shares. Envestnet Asset Management invested in 0.03% or 109,691 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation holds 0% or 6,558 shares. Carroll Assocs holds 430 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr holds 26 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wilkins Counsel Inc accumulated 12,230 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Harvey Investment Limited Liability Corporation reported 115,004 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited invested in 0.01% or 9,713 shares. Ellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Company reported 1,700 shares. Stephens Inc Ar accumulated 4,442 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs holds 0.28% or 38,116 shares in its portfolio.

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32B and $14.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tl Sk E (VTI) by 15,440 shares to 332,828 shares, valued at $48.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IJH) by 12,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,021 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD).