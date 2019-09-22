Alps Advisors Increased Its Mastercard (MA) Stake by $679,800 as Valuation Rose; As Otter Tail (OTTR) Valuation Rose, Holder First Washington Trimmed Position

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 93.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 2,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 5,319 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41 million, up from 2,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $271.17. About 5.10 million shares traded or 50.37% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 27/04/2018 – Mastercard Nominates 14 Candidates for Election to Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Otter Tail Corp (OTTR) by 71.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.77% . The institutional investor held 3,062 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $162,000, down from 10,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Otter Tail Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $54.34. About 108,581 shares traded or 28.25% up from the average. Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) has risen 12.14% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical OTTR News: 17/05/2018 – UBS Fights Harry the Otter for Soccer Prediction Crown; 12/04/2018 – ID Securities: 04/12/2018 – Governor Otter Proclaims April “Financial Literacy Month”; 07/05/2018 – OTTER TAIL CORP OTTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.90 TO $2.05; 07/05/2018 – Otter Tail 1Q Rev $241.3M; 02/05/2018 – Otter Tail Declares Dividend of 3.35c; 14/03/2018 – ND PSC: 03/14/2018 PSC Schedules Public Input Sessions for Proposed Otter Tail Electric Rate Increase; 09/05/2018 – AlSense Announces General Availability and Premium Version of Otter Voice Notes, Designed for Business People, Journalists and Students; 02/04/2018 – Otter Tail Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – OTTER TAIL 1Q OPER REV. $241.3M; 20/04/2018 – OTTER TAIL – FILED A REQUEST WITH SOUTH DAKOTA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION TO INCREASE ITS RATES

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $202.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avalara Inc by 5,000 shares to 26,520 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 58,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 204,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 16 investors sold OTTR shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 17.66 million shares or 2.56% more from 17.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 107,173 shares. State Street stated it has 0% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Citigroup reported 10,602 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0% invested in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) for 14,093 shares. United Serv Automobile Association invested 0% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Raymond James And Assoc, a Florida-based fund reported 9,760 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,935 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 25,217 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Reilly Advsrs Lc reported 0% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Accredited Investors Incorporated accumulated 12,992 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Whittier reported 38,918 shares. Nevada-based Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc has invested 0.02% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Metropolitan Life Insur New York owns 0.01% invested in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) for 12,722 shares. California-based Affinity Invest Advsr Lc has invested 0.14% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 532,974 were accumulated by M&T State Bank. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.13% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Crystal Rock Capital Management has 8.59% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 43,944 shares. Kings Point Cap Mngmt reported 419 shares. Holt Advsr Limited Liability Com Dba Holt Prtn Limited Partnership reported 0.16% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com invested 1.64% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Logan Capital Mngmt has 2.63% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 169,158 shares. Ratan Cap LP stated it has 36,500 shares. 20,253 were reported by Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mngmt. 1,799 are held by Welch Grp Inc Lc. Renaissance Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.19% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 111,015 shares. 4,360 are held by Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation. Partnervest Advisory Limited Com accumulated 2,195 shares. Riverpark Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 2.94% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 51,944 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 1.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

