Alps Advisors Increased By $329,563 Its Waters (WAT) Position; John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (HEQ) Has 0.91 Sentiment

Alps Advisors Inc increased Waters Corp (WAT) stake by 22.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alps Advisors Inc acquired 1,313 shares as Waters Corp (WAT)’s stock declined 0.47%. The Alps Advisors Inc holds 7,262 shares with $1.83 million value, up from 5,949 last quarter. Waters Corp now has $13.99B valuation. The stock decreased 1.06% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $209.52. About 458,289 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 25/05/2018 – MISC-UNIT GETS CHARTER CONTRACT TO OWN, OPERATE 4 SPECIALIST DP2 SUEZMAX SIZE SHUTTLE TANKERS FROM PETROBRAS TO OPERATE IN INTERNATIONAL,BRAZIL WATERS; 03/05/2018 – Black lawmakers are impatient with tech’s lack of diversity and are threatening regulation to force the issue Congresswoman Maxine Waters said, “I’m not urging, I’m not encouraging, I’m about to hit some people across the head with a hammer; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:13:05 P.M. On agreeing to the Waters, Maxine amendment; as modified Agreed to by voice vote; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Sees FY18 EPS $8.10-EPS $8.30; 29/05/2018 – Waters DART QDa System with LivelD Software lnstantly Assesses Food Quality and Authenticity; 15/04/2018 – Waters at Conference Call Hosted By Janney Today; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:07:15 P.M. Waters, Maxine amendment (A002) modified by unanimous consent; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP. DEFENDED AT JANNEY, REITERATES BUY AFTER 9.5% DROP; 17/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Statement on Tax Day; 23/03/2018 – John Waters’s Art to Go on Display in Baltimore in October

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (HEQ) investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.64, from 1.55 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 10 institutional investors increased or started new holdings, while 11 sold and reduced holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund. The institutional investors in our database now own: 1.35 million shares, down from 1.63 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 3 Increased: 8 New Position: 2.

The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $13.98. About 50,521 shares traded or 34.41% up from the average. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (HEQ) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. holds 0.06% of its portfolio in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund for 224,646 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc owns 164,387 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ameriprise Financial Inc has 0% invested in the company for 47,754 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 1,050 shares.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisors, LLC. The company has market cap of $170.75 million. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

Among 3 analysts covering Waters Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:WAT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Waters Corporation Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 24. Barclays Capital maintained Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $7.90 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $2.33M was sold by SILVEIRA MICHAEL F. 1,312 shares were sold by Kelly Terrence P, worth $304,423. 22,400 shares were sold by Harrington Michael C, worth $5.26M. Rae Elizabeth B sold $2.51M worth of stock.

