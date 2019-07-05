Alps Advisors Holding in Ibm (IBM) Cut by $6.94 Million as Market Value Declined; As Micron Technology (MU) Stock Price Declined, Greenleaf Trust Boosted by $592,778 Its Position

Alps Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ibm (IBM) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc sold 49,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 278,366 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.28M, down from 327,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ibm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $141.54. About 1.74 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Gross Margin 43.2%; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 23/05/2018 – Chevrolet Teams with The Weather Company, an IBM Business, to Improve Real-Time Decisions on the Race Track; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of a data breach; 08/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 08/03/2018 – IBM CFO JIM KAVANAUGH SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 24/05/2018 – IBM Leads ‘Call for Code’ to Use Cloud, Data, AI, Blockchain for Natural Disaster Relief; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for lBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 17/04/2018 – IBM Turnaround Questioned on Slower Growth of New Businesses

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Micron Technology (MU) by 72.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 14,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,391 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, up from 19,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Micron Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $39.59. About 13.36 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 06/04/2018 – Micron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 3.14 BLN YEN (+44.4 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+5.0 %); 22/03/2018 – Micron: Memory Production Will Be Affected By Issue At Production Facility — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – MICRON: TALLURI SVP & GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE BUSINESS UNIT; 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32B and $14.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 13,703 shares to 613,416 shares, valued at $59.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Buenaventura (NYSE:BVN) by 40,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,524 shares, and has risen its stake in Wheaton Precious.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, down 0.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $3.08 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.71 billion for 11.56 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.25 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based Truepoint has invested 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Town & Country Bancshares & Com Dba First Bankers Com holds 0.65% or 9,629 shares in its portfolio. Birinyi Assoc reported 2,912 shares. 17,174 were accumulated by Kwmg Llc. Hudson Valley Advsr Incorporated Adv owns 11,699 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Cap Guardian has invested 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Charles Schwab Inv Advisory Inc has 2.67M shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.29% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Verity & Verity Ltd Co reported 75,304 shares or 2.44% of all its holdings. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Corporation reported 983,359 shares stake. Renaissance Investment Ltd Com holds 0.53% or 9,165 shares. Paloma Management stated it has 11,750 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Huntington Bank & Trust holds 0.31% or 132,671 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Lc holds 0.19% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 21,369 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm holds 0.05% or 2,881 shares in its portfolio.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Adr (NYSE:SMFG) by 115,493 shares to 82,475 shares, valued at $580,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,837 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc Adr (NYSE:ETN).