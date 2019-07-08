Alps Advisors Has Upped Its Holding in Centurylink (CTL) by $8.25 Million; Fairview Capital Investment Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) as Market Value Rose

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 32.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 749,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.05 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.58 million, up from 2.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.67. About 3.75 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE; 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc bought 64,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 467,944 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.37 million, up from 403,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $64.76. About 446,175 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL

Since January 16, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 1 insider sale for $251.35 million activity. PERRY HARVEY P had bought 10,000 shares worth $109,192. Another trade for 16.00 million shares valued at $254.40 million was made by Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd on Wednesday, January 16. CLONTZ STEVEN T had bought 8,000 shares worth $95,600. $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL. On Thursday, May 23 the insider STOREY JEFFREY K bought $491,480. 2,000 shares were bought by Chilton Kevin P., worth $24,608.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairfax Financial Limited Can holds 1.17% or 2.36 million shares. Cullen Frost Bankers, a Texas-based fund reported 1,942 shares. Kbc Gp Nv owns 1.51 million shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Csat Invest Advisory LP reported 0.01% stake. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 1.55M shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 1.44 million shares. Vanguard Group reported 106.55M shares. Thomasville Bank has invested 0.12% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Oppenheimer And Co invested in 0.12% or 374,646 shares. Northern Trust accumulated 10.70M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.07% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 655,796 shares. Axa holds 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 42,671 shares. Campbell Company Investment Adviser Limited Liability Company owns 26,409 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Advisory Alpha Llc has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 232 shares.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CenturyLink declares $0.25 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on March 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CenturyLink +1.8% as holder goes activist on board seat, capital allocation – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Insider Buying In CenturyLink At 27-Year Lows Signals Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink: Bearishness Intensifies – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32 billion and $14.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1,871 shares to 13,784 shares, valued at $4.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nustar Energy Lp (NYSE:NS) by 438,034 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.27M shares, and cut its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL).

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan Midstream Partners: A Blue-Chip MLP With A 6.5% Yield And Growth – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Plains All American Pipeline – The Motley Fool” published on March 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Magellan Midstream Partners: This Compounder Is On Sale – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Midstream Partners declares $1.005 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Kings Point Mgmt holds 0.01% or 654 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 3,310 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 31,602 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 193,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Regis Management Com Limited Com reported 6,627 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 106,972 shares. Bancorp Of America De accumulated 3.21M shares. Raymond James Na reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Moreover, Synovus Finance Corporation has 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 3,473 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Lc stated it has 1.11% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). The Pennsylvania-based Beach Invest Counsel Incorporated Pa has invested 5.15% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). First Hawaiian Financial Bank accumulated 0.03% or 8,758 shares. Salem Invest Counselors reported 22,778 shares stake.