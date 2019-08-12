Alps Advisors Has Raised Its Position in Celanese (CE) by $732,452; As Wpx Energy (WPX) Share Price Declined, Holder Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Raised Its Position

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 183.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 7,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 11,545 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 4,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $109. About 254,891 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Cap Deployment Plans at Investor Day; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.68; 18/04/2018 – Celanese Raises Dividend to 54c Vs. 46c; 04/05/2018 – Celanese International Corporation vs Daicel Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/04/2018; 14/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases; 27/04/2018 – Celanese Announces VAM and Emulsions Price Increases in Asia; 08/05/2018 – Celanese at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Appoints Benita Casey as Chief Acctg Officer; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increase

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.09. About 2.23M shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 05/04/2018 – WPX Energy to Host May 3 Webcast; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $628.4 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2022 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $328.7M 2020 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS IN SECOND AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE INCREASED TO $1.8 BLN, AGGREGATE ELECTED COMMITMENTS INCREASED TO $1.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $328.7 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2020 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 04/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 13/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy: As of 5 P.M. ET Tuesday, $548.6M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2022 Notes, $40.8M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2023 Notes Were Validly Tendered

More notable recent WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “WPX Energy Raises Full-Year Oil Guidance by 4% and Initiates $400M Stock Repurchase Plan – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WPX Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Oil Stocks Are Getting Crushed Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors React To WPX Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:WPX) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WPX Energy Inc (WPX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Systems Of Alabama owns 1.20M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 368,020 shares. Regions Fincl has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Company has 3.16 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement reported 699,634 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has 0.91% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 1.03 million shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 140,900 shares. Texas-based Hodges Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 1.4% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Incorporated (Ca) holds 0% or 36 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% or 320,369 shares in its portfolio. The Switzerland-based Swiss State Bank has invested 0.01% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Dubuque National Bank & Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Westwood holds 0.29% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 2.16 million shares. Columbia Pacific Advsr Llc reported 40,000 shares stake. 547,660 are owned by Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt.

More notable recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “JPMorgan Steps To The Sidelines On Eastman Chemical – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 35% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Celanese posts Q2 earnings topper, reaffirms full-year earnings guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 2.5% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Com holds 18,275 shares. Rampart Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 6,695 shares in its portfolio. 1,538 were accumulated by Architects. Pictet North America Advsrs holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 4,190 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co has 48,209 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fil holds 10,250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Fund owns 2,547 shares. Covey Advsr Llc reported 3.81% stake. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0.04% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 1.89 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.09% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.02% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). 165,207 are held by Millennium Management Limited Liability.