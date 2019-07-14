Alps Advisors Has Raised By $401,424 Its Nci Building Sys (NCS) Stake; 4 Analysts Covering Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)

Alps Advisors Inc increased Nci Building Sys (NCS) stake by 226.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alps Advisors Inc acquired 66,904 shares as Nci Building Sys (NCS)’s stock declined 22.36%. The Alps Advisors Inc holds 96,387 shares with $594,000 value, up from 29,483 last quarter. Nci Building Sys now has $716.69M valuation. The stock decreased 3.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $5.71. About 914,730 shares traded or 19.91% up from the average. NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) has declined 65.27% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCS News: 04/04/2018 – NCI Building Systems Announces CFO Transition; 06/03/2018 – NCI BUILDING 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 10C; 20/04/2018 – DJ NCI Building Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCS); 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 06/03/2018 – NCI Building Systems Sees 2Q Rev $430M-$450M; 06/03/2018 – NCI Building Systems 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 04/04/2018 – NCI BUILDING SYSTEMS SAYS JOHNSON PLANS TO RETIRE; 22/05/2018 – NCI INC – NAMED PERM RC AS PART OF 5-YEAR PRIME CONTRACT WITH U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HHS, CENTERS FOR MEDICARE & MEDICAID SERVICES; 06/03/2018 – NCI BUILDING SEES 2Q REV. $430M TO $450M, EST. $435.0M; 04/04/2018 – NCI BUILDING SYSTEMS: CFO TRANSITION

Among 4 analysts covering Rolls-Royce Group PLC (LON:RR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Rolls-Royce Group PLC had 21 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, March 26 with “Underweight”. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, January 24 with “Underweight”. Credit Suisse upgraded the shares of RR in report on Wednesday, April 24 to “Outperform” rating. Societe Generale maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 1235 target in Monday, March 11 report. Goldman Sachs maintained Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Conviction Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, January 18. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, March 18. As per Tuesday, April 2, the company rating was maintained by UBS. See Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) latest ratings:

Alps Advisors Inc decreased Liberty Siriusxm Group stake by 8,700 shares to 119,900 valued at $4.58M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Packaging Corp (NYSE:PKG) stake by 35,034 shares and now owns 395,456 shares. Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. NCI Building Systems had 4 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by DA Davidson. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, January 17 by UBS.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 13 buys, and 0 sales for $2.49 million activity. 5,000 NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) shares with value of $22,000 were bought by FORBES GARY L. MARTINEZ GEORGE bought $84,889 worth of stock. Shares for $221,025 were bought by Buckley John L. Lee Jeffrey S. also bought $468,061 worth of NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) on Wednesday, July 3. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $150,000 was bought by Ball George L.. Steinhafel Arthur W. bought $90,824 worth of stock or 20,000 shares. METCALF JAMES S bought 100,000 shares worth $444,580.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold NCS shares while 42 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 53.31 million shares or 46.09% less from 98.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Mgmt Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) for 139,252 shares. Rmb Mgmt Lc holds 0.04% or 266,145 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.01% or 1.72 million shares. D E Shaw Inc owns 1.01 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS). Raymond James And holds 0% or 11,947 shares. State Street holds 0% or 891,866 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 41,775 shares. Systematic LP accumulated 166,835 shares. Oppenheimer & Communications Inc reported 10,000 shares. Pnc Finance Ser Grp has invested 0% in NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS). Ameritas Prns reported 3,510 shares. 119,441 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability. Prescott Group Incorporated Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.87% in NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS). Petrus Tru Lta invested in 43,480 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, an engineering company, develops, makes, markets, and sells power and propulsion systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company has market cap of 16.17 billion GBP. The firm operates through Civil Aerospace, Defence Aerospace, Power Systems, Marine, and Nuclear divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Civil Aerospace segment provides commercial aero engines, such as airlines, business aviation, and helicopter engines for various sectors of the airline and corporate jet markets, as well as aftermarket services.

The stock increased 0.38% or GBX 3.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 846.8. About 2.06 million shares traded. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) has 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.