Alps Advisors Has Lowered Magellan Midstre (MMP) Position by $50.51 Million as Valuation Rose; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Value Declined, Keystone Financial Planning Cut Its Holding by $403,256

Alps Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstre (MMP) by 5.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc sold 801,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 13.80M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $883.46M, down from 14.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Magellan Midstre for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $65.47. About 1.17 million shares traded or 53.25% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 13.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 5,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 35,279 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.68M, down from 40,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $78.41. About 5.34 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chip wars: China closing in on second $19 bln semiconductor fund; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm May Be Collateral Damage in a U.S.-China Trade War; 21/05/2018 – Fone Arena: Qualcomm, Facebook partner to bring high-speed internet connectivity in urban areas; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – ON MARCH 6, ENTERED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING SENIOR UNSECURED DELAYED-DRAW TERM FACILITY OF $3.0 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Trump Blocks Broadcom Acquisition Of Qualcomm — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Hunter: HUNTER ENLISTS DEFENSE SECRETARY MATTIS TO BLOCK QUALCOMM TAKEOVER; 13/03/2018 – In U.S.-China Tech Rivalry, Whose Side Is Qualcomm On?; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs seeking funds to buy out the chipmaker -FT; 19/04/2018 – LATEST: Qualcomm very concerned with the fate of NXP deal as the firms extend merger agreement, refile with MOFCOM; 17/05/2018 – APPLE SUES QUALCOMM OVER PATENT ROYALTIES IN ANTITRUST CASE

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.64 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92 million and $204.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Svc (NYSE:UPS) by 4,688 shares to 49,171 shares, valued at $5.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 32,552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Brit Am Tobacco (NYSEMKT:BTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Limited accumulated 32.23M shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 291,071 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Bollard Gp Ltd Liability Com holds 1,260 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Westpac Bk holds 0% or 144,207 shares. Clean Yield owns 303 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Zeke Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.7% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Edgar Lomax Va reported 0.85% stake. Telemus Limited Co invested in 8,424 shares. Schwartz Invest Counsel reported 4,050 shares. 131,511 are held by Wade G W. Torray Lc holds 0.22% or 27,784 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 61,000 shares. California-based Fincl Bank Of The West has invested 0.24% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cape Cod Five Cents State Bank holds 0.28% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 25,984 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold MMP shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chemical Bank & Trust stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Sei Investments owns 19,919 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability Company stated it has 14,529 shares. Beach Investment Counsel Pa holds 5.21% or 708,432 shares. Blair William & Il invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Moreover, Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Il has 0.02% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt invested in 3,310 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss invested in 0.32% or 23,967 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Co, a Colorado-based fund reported 4,041 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests accumulated 1.59M shares or 0.7% of the stock. Barclays Pcl invested in 592,154 shares. Salient Cap Advisors Limited Company has 1.14 million shares for 1.79% of their portfolio. 544 are held by Benjamin F Edwards And Com Incorporated. Mississippi-based Trustmark Financial Bank Department has invested 0.03% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 21,834 shares.

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMP’s profit will be $247.54M for 15.16 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32 billion and $13.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete (NYSE:OXY) by 123,898 shares to 755,816 shares, valued at $38.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sandstorm Gold (NYSEMKT:SAND) by 211,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 915,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Hdfc Bank (NYSE:HDB).

