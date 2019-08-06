Alps Advisors Has Lowered Its United Parcel (UPS) Stake by $5.42 Million; Altavista Wealth Management Cut Procter & Gamble (PG) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Alps Advisors Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel (UPS) by 12.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc sold 48,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 351,611 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.29 million, down from 400,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Parcel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $114.53. About 1.57M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Mtn Rec&Cons Auth, CA AsmtDist2 Bnds; 30/05/2018 – China Xinhua News: #BREAKING: Large propane tanks exploded at a UPS building in Lexington, Kentucky, injuring at least two; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Camden Cnty Pub Wtr Supp Dist #4, MO COP Rtg To ‘A-‘; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service: Weather Conditions Muted 1Q U.S. Domestic Results; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, lncumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 04/04/2018 – ALS Association Ups Carmen’s Fund Goal After Quickly Surpassing Initial Target; 10/05/2018 – UPS Board Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Nando Cesarone International President; 05/04/2018 – UPS Capital Integrates Technology-Driven Cargo Insurance Solution With Leading Transportation API Provider; 23/05/2018 – RBA Gov: History Shows China-Style Debt Build-Ups End Badly

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 3,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 47,325 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, down from 50,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $114.48. About 2.94M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UPS® Healthcare Webinar Explores Innovations Impacting Hospital And Lab Logistics – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “MSG, UPS And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 30 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Businessinsider.com published: “Amazon Logistics needs $122 billion to beat FedEx or UPS: Goldman Sachs – Business Insider” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “UPS To Serve Growing Cross-Border E-Commerce Market With New International Shipping Service – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Stock Eyes Best Day in Years on Earnings Beat – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77B for 13.90 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32 billion and $14.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newell Brands In (NYSE:NWL) by 658,277 shares to 2.43M shares, valued at $37.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 102,099 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Ormat Technologi (NYSE:ORA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & reported 6,975 shares. Leisure invested in 6,080 shares. Tctc Limited Liability Corp invested in 49,844 shares. Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd Llc owns 17,634 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Service invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Hartford Financial Mngmt holds 7,000 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt accumulated 2,864 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Moody National Bank & Trust Division has 0.28% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Linscomb & Williams stated it has 41,271 shares. Argi Invest Svcs Llc has 17,543 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Co reported 6,336 shares. Laurion Cap LP holds 0.01% or 3,763 shares in its portfolio. Amer Rech Mngmt accumulated 35 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Company holds 3,610 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Boys Arnold & Company owns 5,828 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Shares for $1.01M were sold by Peretz Richard N..

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3 Mth T by 4,611 shares to 127,575 shares, valued at $11.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) by 20,112 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares National Muni Bond Etf (MUB).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Earnings: Positive Momentum Keeps Building – The Motley Fool” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Procter & Gamble and Other Merrill Lynch Defensive Stock Picks (NYSE: PG) – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Reports Surging Sales Growth – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.