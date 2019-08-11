Alps Advisors Has Lowered Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holding; Ihs Markit LTD.HARES (INFO) Shorts Up By 4.35%

Alps Advisors Inc decreased Gilead Sciences (GILD) stake by 4.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alps Advisors Inc sold 25,712 shares as Gilead Sciences (GILD)’s stock rose 1.00%. The Alps Advisors Inc holds 594,438 shares with $38.64M value, down from 620,150 last quarter. Gilead Sciences now has $82.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $65.24. About 5.23 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – FILGOTINIB WAS GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED IN EQUATOR TRIAL, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS OBSERVED; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy Pipeline; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRUVADA® (EMTRICITABINE,; 12/03/2018 – The latest in a series of high-level R&D exits– Gilead R&D chief Norbert Bischofberger is leaving in surprise exit, CEO revamps top science jobs $GILD; 30/04/2018 – Gilead Strikes Partnership With Alphabet’s Verily — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 23/03/2018 – Janssen Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for JULUCATM▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine); 01/05/2018 – GILEAD NASH DATA EXPECTED FROM PHASE 3 STUDIES BY EARLY 2019; 19/03/2018 – Gilead at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today

Ihs Markit LTD.HARES (NYSE:INFO) had an increase of 4.35% in short interest. INFO’s SI was 5.81M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.35% from 5.56 million shares previously. With 1.62 million avg volume, 4 days are for Ihs Markit LTD.HARES (NYSE:INFO)’s short sellers to cover INFO’s short positions. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $64.41. About 14,860 shares traded. IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) has risen 21.78% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.78% the S&P500. Some Historical INFO News: 21/03/2018 – GLOBAL CHEMICAL PROFIT, MARGINS TO RISE IN ’18: IHS MARKIT; 16/03/2018 – TURKEY 5-YEAR CREDIT DEFAULT SWAPS HITS 1-MTH HIGH OF 176 BASIS POINTS, UP 1 BASIS POINT FROM THURSDAY’S CLOSE -IHS MARKIT; 19/04/2018 – IHS MARKIT LTD – CO, ALLEN & OVERY, AND SMARTDX TO LAUNCH MARGIN XCHANGE , A NEW PRODUCT FOR DERIVATIVES MARKET; 09/04/2018 – Russia CDS rise to near 4-mth high after new U.S. sanctions-IHS Markit; 23/03/2018 – Turkish 5-year CDS rise to 200 bps – IHS Markit; 27/03/2018 – IHS Markit Tops Estimates — Earnings Review; 21/05/2018 – Data firm IHS Markit to buy lpreo in $1.86 bln deal; 16/05/2018 – Star2Star Places Among Top 10 North American UCaaS Leaders In 2018 IHS Markit Report; 19/04/2018 – Derivsource: Allen & Overy, IHS Markit and SmartDX Launch Margin Xchange for Derivatives Market; 18/04/2018 – TURKEY 5-YEAR CDS FALL 5 BASIS POINTS FROM TUESDAY CLOSE TO 200 BPS AFTER ANNOUNCEMENT OF EARLY ELECTION – IHS MARKIT DATA

Among 11 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Gilead Sciences has $95 highest and $6700 lowest target. $79.08’s average target is 21.21% above currents $65.24 stock price. Gilead Sciences had 26 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 12 the stock rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold” on Sunday, March 17. Oppenheimer maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $85 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 12 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Tuesday, February 12. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Raymond James maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $8600 target.

Alps Advisors Inc increased Global Blood The stake by 5,798 shares to 134,123 valued at $7.10M in 2019Q1. It also upped Covanta Holding (NYSE:CVA) stake by 36,130 shares and now owns 90,940 shares. Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cognios Cap Limited Liability Co stated it has 17,079 shares. Dubuque Commercial Bank & invested in 1,396 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.47% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Sterneck Capital Limited Com owns 37,122 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 79,537 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. John G Ullman & holds 0.04% or 3,200 shares. First Corp In has 0.01% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 140 shares. Stonebridge Management invested in 76,557 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.53% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Duff Phelps Management reported 13,760 shares stake. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Com owns 0.3% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 48,336 shares. North Point Port Managers Corp Oh invested in 2.03% or 164,702 shares. Callahan Advsrs Lc invested in 0.11% or 9,340 shares. B T Capital Mgmt Dba Alpha Capital Mgmt stated it has 37,815 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. The Kentucky-based Farmers Bank has invested 0.03% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).