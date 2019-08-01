Alps Advisors Has Lowered Its Entergy (ETR) Stake by $2.86 Million as Valuation Rose; As Realty Income (O) Share Value Declined, Tarbox Group Has Lowered by $420,334 Its Position

Alps Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Entergy Corp (ETR) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc sold 30,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 406,467 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.87 million, down from 436,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Entergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $107.22. About 1.29 million shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 29/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 TO 69% FROM 37% FRIDAY: NRC; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 18/04/2018 – ENTERGY’S PILGRIM 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 1% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP – COMPANY AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 TO 100% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: In the Matter of Entergy Nuclear Operations, Inc. and Entergy Operations, Inc.; Arkansas Nuclear One, Grand; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY 1Q OPER EPS $1.16, EST. $1.28; 28/03/2018 – Burns & McDonnell Adds Entergy Project to $3.2 Billion Slate in Texas, Louisiana, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/03/2018 – ENTERGY PALISADES NUCLEAR PLANT IN MICHIGAN CLOSED FOR REPAIRS; 09/05/2018 – lohud.com: Breaking: Indian Point task force study urges Entergy to turn over property

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 5,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 129,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56M, down from 135,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $69.73. About 1.07M shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eii Management Inc reported 1.54% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Trustmark Natl Bank Department holds 0.01% or 910 shares. Susquehanna Gru Llp accumulated 38,013 shares. Alpha Cubed Limited Liability Com owns 17,712 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Edgemoor Advsrs invested in 1.62% or 167,191 shares. Aspiriant Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 6,222 shares. Farmers & Merchants Incorporated reported 84,489 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 16,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Prudential invested in 0.03% or 271,740 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.14% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Vanguard Group Inc owns 48.37 million shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 23,511 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 82,796 shares.

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 1.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.8 per share. O’s profit will be $256.34M for 21.52 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold ETR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 158.02 million shares or 4.42% less from 165.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag stated it has 518,399 shares. S&Co has 8,616 shares. 13,123 are held by Westpac. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated holds 493 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt holds 0.05% or 17,923 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan reported 2,994 shares. Creative Planning reported 0% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 15,099 shares. The Virginia-based Toth Financial Advisory Corporation has invested 0.01% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Fincl Counselors reported 74,950 shares. Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc has invested 0% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.38M shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Heartland Advisors accumulated 74,079 shares. Oakbrook Limited Liability Corp stated it has 9,376 shares. Anchor Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 233,430 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio.

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32B and $14.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pattern Ener (NASDAQ:PEGI) by 37,916 shares to 78,395 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pretium Resource (NYSE:PVG) by 736,374 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Macquarie Infras (NYSE:MIC).