Alps Advisors Has Lifted Holding in Macrogenics (MGNX) by $334,203; Xilinx (XLNX) Shareholder Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Position

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 74.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 828,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The hedge fund held 279,635 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.46 million, down from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $110.18. About 4.45M shares traded or 16.51% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64; 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) by 20.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 19,659 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.24% . The institutional investor held 117,322 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, up from 97,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Macrogenics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $681.09M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.04% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $13.93. About 335,483 shares traded. MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has declined 28.01% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MGNX News: 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 07/05/2018 – MACROGENICS 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.34, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.07; 14/03/2018 – MACROGENICS INC MGNX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $18; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 16/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MacroGenics, Radware, Core-Mark Holding, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed

More notable recent MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MacroGenics Announces Participation in Three Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MacroGenics – Missing Data Is Rarely Good – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Neurocrine’s Parkinson’s Drug Accepted For Review, Sunesis Offering, No Headaches For Biohaven’s Migraine Drug – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “40 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX) CEO Scott Koenig on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $258,567 activity. Another trade for 6,924 shares valued at $203,427 was sold by Fust Matthew K. 1,770 shares valued at $53,100 were sold by Spitznagel Thomas on Wednesday, February 6.

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Xilinx Surprise or Shock This Earnings Season? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Options Traders See Big Earnings Swings From XLNX, FFIV, CTXS Stocks – Schaeffers Research” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “7 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy for Your Inner Geek – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

