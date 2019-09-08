Alps Advisors Has Increased Its United Rentals (URI) Position by $340,746; Nokota Management LP Upped Masco (MAS) Position by $13.57 Million

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in United Rentals (URI) by 108.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 2,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 5,734 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $655,000, up from 2,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Rentals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $116.89. About 819,098 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 08/03/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – BOARD APPOINTED MATTHEW FLANNERYAS PRESIDENT OF COMPANY; 22/03/2018 – ABC 6: Sources report URI coach to sign with UConn; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $7.58 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Reaffirming Outlook for Year; 02/04/2018 – United Rentals North America I CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 8 Wks; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER

Nokota Management Lp increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 139.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp bought 347,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The hedge fund held 597,931 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.51M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $41.75. About 2.69 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32 billion and $14.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seagate Technolo (NASDAQ:STX) by 225,036 shares to 811,698 shares, valued at $38.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains All Amer (NYSE:PAA) by 1.14 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37.92 million shares, and cut its stake in Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY).

