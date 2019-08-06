Alps Advisors Has Increased Its Dominion Energy (D) Stake by $308,104 as Stock Price Declined; As Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Stock Rose, Castleark Management Increased Its Holding by $6.50 Million

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 4,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 536,798 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.15M, up from 532,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $74.76. About 2.04 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 13/03/2018 – NRDC : BREAKING: Utility regulators at the VA State Corporation Commission have refused Dominion Energy’s request to; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMED INTENT TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT PER SHARE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 16/03/2018 – Gail India proposes 7 U.S. LNG cargo swaps from Cove Point facility; 17/04/2018 – Dominion Energy/SCANA Merger Could Boost South Carolina Economy by $18.7 Billion; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal

Castleark Management Llc increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 951.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc bought 39,887 shares as the company's stock rose 8.78% . The institutional investor held 44,077 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.22 million, up from 4,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.29B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $178.76. About 623,879 shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares were bought by BENNETT JAMES A.

