Alps Advisors Has Increased Its Coeur Mining (CDE) Position by $465,720; Stock Price Rose; Willingdon Wealth Management Has Increased Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position by $2.05 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) by 23.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 116,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.50% . The institutional investor held 604,678 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, up from 488,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Coeur Mining Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.94. About 5.90 million shares traded. Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) has declined 31.95% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CDE News: 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Coeur’s Outlook To Positive; All Other Ratings Affirmed; 08/03/2018 – COEUR SEES SILVERTIP PRODUCTION UP TO 750TPD VS 250TPD IN APRIL; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: Coeur Mining Outlook Reflects Improved Geopolitical Risk Profile; 25/04/2018 – Coeur Mining 1Q Rev $163.3M; 29/03/2018 – Coeur d’Alene Resort Significantly Upgrades All Guestrooms, Conference Center; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Coeur Mining Outlook to Positive From Stable; 17/04/2018 – Dept Insur (ID): Workshop Offered in Coeur d’Alene – (4/17/2018); 04/05/2018 – Coeur to Participate in Goldman Sachs’ Leveraged Finance Conference; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: Coeur Mining Outlook Reflects Acquisition of Silvertip Mine; 09/04/2018 – COEUR MINING INC – FULL-YEAR PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 36.0 – 39.4 MLN SILVER EQUIVALENT OUNCES REMAINS UNCHANGED

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 42.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 8,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 27,658 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.84M, up from 19,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $4.55 during the last trading session, reaching $240.16. About 2.95 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $4.64M was made by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04M and $407.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,579 shares to 29,195 shares, valued at $8.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 78,332 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,944 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $120,180 activity. 1,750 Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) shares with value of $5,245 were bought by Sandoval Brian E. $43,935 worth of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) was bought by THOMPSON J KENNETH.

