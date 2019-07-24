Alps Advisors Has Increased Apple (AAPL) Position by $762,048; Horrell Capital Management Has Increased Its Position in Juniper Networks (JNPR) by $468,000

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 4,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,864 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56M, up from 56,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $208.67. About 14.64M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Shazam Deal at Risk as EU Probes Impact on Music Market; 10/05/2018 – Apple drops move to build Irish data hub after delays over planning; 04/05/2018 – Apple Rakes In Profits As It Awaits the Next Big Leap — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Apple Services Growth Will Likely Decelerate Later This Year, Says Bernstein — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – RAVPower Officially Qi-Certifies Their Popular Apple and Samsung Compatible Wireless Charging Pad; 16/05/2018 – @ashanti joined us on air to discuss the impact of streaming music on platforms such as Spotify, Apple, and Tidal; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple”; 24/04/2018 – SWATCH CEO SAYS THERE IS SPACE IN WATCH MARKET FOR APPLE, AND FOR OTHERS INCLUDING SWATCH GROUP; 08/03/2018 – Sing It Loud: Opal Apples Announces SupercrispiOpalicious Contest, Encouraging Fans to Create Videos Showing their Opal Apple Love with Song; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Juniper Networks (JNPR) by 14.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71M, up from 122,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Juniper Networks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $27.1. About 2.59M shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has declined 3.89% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 07/03/2018 – Juniper Networks Named a Leader in Hardware Platforms for Software-Defined Networking Report; 05/03/2018 Juniper Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 6; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Loot Boxes & In-Game Spend Drive Digital Games Market: Surpassing $160 billion by 2022; 26/04/2018 – Juniper Networks, Inc. vs Chrimar Systems, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/26/2018; 06/03/2018 – Juniper Research: Brain Machine Interface Hardware Revenues to Reach $19 Billion by 2027 Driven by Medical Applications; 29/03/2018 – DLA: Juniper Cobra 2018; 25/04/2018 – Juniper Networks Delivers the Only Multicloud-Ready Orchestration and Analytics Platform for any Cloud and any Workload across Multivendor Environments with Contrail Enterprise Multicloud; 14/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Enterprise Mixed Reality Applications to Approach 40 Million by 2022, as App Revenues Near $6 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Smart Toy Revenues to Grow by Almost 200% from 2018 to $18 billion by 2023; 20/03/2018 – Cyber Threat Alliance Welcomes Juniper Networks as Newest Member

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32B and $14.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Motors C (NYSE:GM) by 102,769 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $37.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 Part (NYSE:PSXP) by 227,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.23M shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerce Bankshares invested 2.2% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Linscomb & Williams Inc reported 42,159 shares. Bell Commercial Bank holds 0.3% or 5,915 shares. Essex Fincl Serv has invested 3.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gateway Invest Advisers Lc accumulated 2.13 million shares or 3.59% of the stock. Rosenbaum Jay D has invested 3.43% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 113,322 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability invested 0.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lockheed Martin Management accumulated 13,670 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Stewart And Patten Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 3.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Valmark Advisers Inc has invested 0.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Winch Advisory Ltd Liability holds 59,382 shares. Marco Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 111,518 shares. The Arkansas-based Lathrop Inv Mngmt Corp has invested 0.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Lc owns 0.66% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 56,564 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold JNPR shares while 112 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 310.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 307.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Serv Automobile Association holds 0.06% or 891,901 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 152,207 shares. Wells Fargo Communications Mn stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Prudential Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 317,933 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.03% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 855,837 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, New Jersey-based fund reported 15,000 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc, California-based fund reported 24 shares. Oak Associate Ltd Oh owns 483,919 shares. Cognios Capital Ltd reported 85,185 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 1.12 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Westpac invested in 22,444 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 13,758 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can holds 0.02% or 305,758 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Cap Mgmt has invested 0% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). First Citizens Bank & Trust & Communication reported 28,644 shares.

Horrell Capital Management Inc, which manages about $297.04M and $195.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 10,000 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brightcove Ince (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 358,859 shares, and cut its stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $638,552 activity. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider rahim rami sold $279,027. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Koley Bikash sold $177,525.