Alps Advisors Has Decreased Its Rockwell Automat (ROK) Position; SHUN TAK HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (SHTGF) Shorts Up By 2.74%

Alps Advisors Inc decreased Rockwell Automat (ROK) stake by 44.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Alps Advisors Inc sold 5,498 shares as Rockwell Automat (ROK)’s stock declined 9.35%. The Alps Advisors Inc holds 6,871 shares with $1.13 million value, down from 12,369 last quarter. Rockwell Automat now has $19.05B valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $162.8. About 696,070 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500.

SHUN TAK HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SHTGF) had an increase of 2.74% in short interest. SHTGF’s SI was 5.47 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 2.74% from 5.33M shares previously. With 600 avg volume, 9122 days are for SHUN TAK HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SHTGF)’s short sellers to cover SHTGF’s short positions. It closed at $0.32 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Shun Tak Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in property, transportation, hospitality, and investment businesses in Hong Kong, Macau, and internationally. The company has market cap of $857.38 million. It develops, sells, and leases residential and commercial properties; offers property management services for residential, commercial, and industrial properties; and provides a range of property cleaning, and retail and institutional laundry services. It has a 7.27 P/E ratio. The firm also offers passenger sea travel services across destinations within the Pearl River Delta connecting cities, such as Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Macau, Nansha, and Shekou under the TurboJET brand name.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 77.53 million shares or 4.23% less from 80.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Telos Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.57% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) or 11,783 shares. M Kraus And Com invested 2.87% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Moreover, Carroll Fincl has 0% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 300 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca has 0.04% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Grimes And Incorporated reported 1,368 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cibc Corporation holds 0.03% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) or 24,679 shares. Numerixs Investment Technology holds 0.08% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) or 1,588 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc owns 10,896 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hengehold Capital Management Ltd Co owns 0.05% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 1,600 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 72,012 shares. Fayerweather Charles, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,247 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.07% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 32,499 shares. Voya Investment Management reported 66,218 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 0.02% or 60,600 shares in its portfolio. 2,725 were reported by Trust Of Oklahoma.

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.95 EPS, down 7.58% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.11 per share. ROK’s profit will be $228.17 million for 20.87 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual EPS reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

Alps Advisors Inc increased Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) stake by 10,250 shares to 15,713 valued at $3.51M in 2019Q2. It also upped Sandstorm Gold (NYSEMKT:SAND) stake by 211,548 shares and now owns 915,228 shares. Ssr Mining Inc was raised too.