Alps Advisors Has Decreased Its Phillips 66 Part (PSXP) Holding by $17.30 Million; Cutter & Company Brokerage Has Lifted At T (T) Position

Alps Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Part (PSXP) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc sold 352,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% . The institutional investor held 4.88M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $240.71M, down from 5.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Part for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $57.74. About 839,267 shares traded or 107.39% up from the average. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.06% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q EPS 87c; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Raises Distribution to 71.4c Vs. 67.8c; 13/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP PSXP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System, Hold Second Open Season; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS FORMED JV WITH PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS, ANDEAVOR; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE SECOND OPEN SEASON WILL COMMENCE AT 3 P.M. CDT ON APRIL 26, 2018

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in At T Inc (T) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 12,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 92,481 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.10 million, up from 79,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in At T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 39.23M shares traded or 26.33% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for IPO of Latin America TV Business Vrio (Correct); 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO SPEAKING A MEDIA INDUSTRY CONFERENCE; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: Expect to Be First U.S. Co to Launch Standards-Based Mobile 5G Service in 2018; 15/03/2018 – MultichannelNews: Source: Start of U.S. v. AT&T/TW Case Delayed Until March 21; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Executive Officer Provides an Update at JP Morgan Conference; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Could Win M&A Battle with U.S. Government (Video); 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REVENUES WERE $38.0 BILLION, DOWN 3.4 PERCENT FROM THE FIRST-QUARTER 2017; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Operating Expenses Were $31.8 Billion; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Makes Final Pitch to Judge to Block AT&T’s Time Warner Deal; 30/03/2018 – Time Warner: Dividend Payable May 1 With April 10 Record Date, Aligning Timing With AT&T Dividend Timing

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.51, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 14 investors sold PSXP shares while 46 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 46.71 million shares or 1.36% less from 47.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James accumulated 32,223 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Plc reported 555,045 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 10,040 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 121,548 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 843,003 are held by Cushing Asset Management L P. Hsbc Hldgs Public holds 0.01% or 56,724 shares in its portfolio. Blair William Il has 61,870 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Liability Co accumulated 226 shares. Nebraska-based Walnut Private Equity Prtn has invested 0.81% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Guggenheim Ltd Com stated it has 39,540 shares. Stifel Financial invested 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Amer Century Cos has invested 0% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Dc holds 0.02% or 4,800 shares in its portfolio. Toth Financial Advisory stated it has 1,100 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested in 5,243 shares.

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32 billion and $13.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 3,343 shares to 10,887 shares, valued at $998,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) by 185,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 975,858 shares, and has risen its stake in Commvault System (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $518,636 activity. Bairrington Phillip David bought 613 shares worth $31,944.

Analysts await Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 12.73% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.1 per share. PSXP’s profit will be $216.91 million for 15.04 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brave Asset Mgmt stated it has 24,373 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. King Wealth stated it has 35,895 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 316,289 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 28.11 million shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Novare Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 320,848 shares. Lafleur & Godfrey Ltd Llc holds 60,652 shares. Halsey Associate Ct owns 22,348 shares. Park Oh invested in 639,378 shares. Schmidt P J Investment has invested 0.21% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 33,998 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Aristotle Management Lc invested 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ejf Cap Llc invested in 25,000 shares. Bennicas And Assoc holds 0.9% or 32,163 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.61% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). National Pension reported 0.85% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24M and $316.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fmc Corp New (NYSE:FMC) by 11,434 shares to 48,212 shares, valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 88,827 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,687 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).