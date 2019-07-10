Alps Advisors Has Decreased Its Entergy (ETR) Holding by $2.86 Million; Agf Investments Position in Goldcorp (GG) Trimmed by $741,774

Agf Investments Inc decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc. (GG) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc sold 67,434 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 2.72M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.15 million, down from 2.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Goldcorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $11.19 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GG News: 15/05/2018 – Goldcorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Goldcorp 1Q EPS 8c; 26/04/2018 – GOLDCORP CEO DAVID GAROFALO SPEAKS IN 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – BORDEN PROJECT ON TRACK FOR COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION BY H2 2019; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP 1Q EPS 8C, EST. 10C; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Outlook On Goldcorp Inc. To Stable From Negative; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander SA Buys New 1.5% Position in Goldcorp; 26/04/2018 – SPHINX RESOURCES – IN CONNECTION WITH DEAL, GOLDCORP WILL ACQUIRE 14% INTEREST IN QPM UNDER SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT BETWEEN CANADA STRATEGIC & GOLDCORP; 21/05/2018 – Goldcorp Says Peru and Nevada Would Make Its Portfolio Perfect

Alps Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Entergy Corp (ETR) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc sold 30,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 406,467 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.87M, down from 436,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Entergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $104.24. About 2.12 million shares traded or 33.29% up from the average. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 22.58% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 23/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns A1 underlying/Aa3 enhanced to Mexico CSD, NY’s GO bonds; outlook is stable; 02/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Honors Entergy Mississippi, Inc. as 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entergy May Face Pressure, Industry Falls in April; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENTERGY’S ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 STILL IN OUTAGE: NRC; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entergy May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY LOUISIANA HOLDINGS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 25/04/2018 – Entergy 1Q Adj EPS $1.16; 25/04/2018 – Entergy 1Q Profit Rises 61%; Company Backs 2018 Guidance; 27/04/2018 – ENTERGY CUTS PILGRIM 1 REACTOR TO 98% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 14/03/2018 – NRC: NRC Issues Confirmatory Order to Entergy

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp. Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4,030 shares to 16,692 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE:CNI) by 34,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 470,949 shares, and has risen its stake in Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32 billion and $14.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Helmerich & Payn (NYSE:HP) by 41,456 shares to 710,364 shares, valued at $39.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 749,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold ETR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 158.02 million shares or 4.42% less from 165.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl Grp Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 587,139 shares. Counselors Incorporated reported 0.3% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Rare Infrastructure holds 1,751 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Btc Management owns 44,012 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 10,000 shares. Monetary Group Incorporated Inc has invested 0.02% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Usa Fincl Portformulas Corp stated it has 0% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd reported 0.13% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Voya Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.15M shares stake. Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.05% or 2,470 shares. 20 were accumulated by Fil. Huntington Financial Bank holds 3,616 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc reported 15.12M shares. Exane Derivatives has 8,355 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh reported 7,208 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, down 20.67% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.79 per share. ETR’s profit will be $281.70 million for 18.35 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Entergy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 73.17% EPS growth.

