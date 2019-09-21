Alps Advisors Has Decreased Genesco (GCO) Stake by $317,310 as Stock Declined; As 3M Co (MMM) Shares Declined, Holder Saybrook Capital Has Decreased Holding

Saybrook Capital decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 13.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital sold 6,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 40,075 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.95 million, down from 46,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 3.47M shares traded or 24.10% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Alps Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Genesco Inc (GCO) by 37.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc sold 7,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.12% . The institutional investor held 12,447 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $526,000, down from 20,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Genesco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $585.71M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $39.05. About 307,992 shares traded. Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has declined 1.43% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GCO News: 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Genesco; 25/04/2018 – Genesco Inc. Reaches Cooperation Agreement with Legion Partners and 4010 Capital; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC GCO.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.05 TO $3.45; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC QTRLY SALES INCREASED 5%, INCLUDING RESULTS OF A 53(RD) WEEK, TO $930 MLN FROM $883 MLN; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC SEES FY 2019 SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $2.84 TO $3.27; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO TO ADD TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES FOR COMPANY INCLUDED A 1% DECREASE IN SAME STORE SALES AND A 15% INCREASE IN E-COMMERCE SALES; 18/05/2018 – Legion Partners Now Has 5.17% Genesco Stake After Selling Some Options in April and May; 25/04/2018 – Genesco to Boost Board by Two Directors; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Genesco May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.62, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold GCO shares while 71 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 16.78 million shares or 7.48% less from 18.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica State Bank invested in 0.01% or 16,356 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Menta Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.24% invested in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). Us Retail Bank De holds 0% or 242 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 12,511 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 111,691 shares. Axa has invested 0.01% in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) for 10,300 shares. Paloma Mngmt Com holds 0.02% or 22,358 shares. 5,168 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 0% or 13,607 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc reported 791 shares. Charles Schwab Management holds 347,602 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 0% invested in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) for 27,283 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) for 1,244 shares.

More notable recent Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Genesco Inc. (GCO) – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Genesco Announces New Stock Repurchase Authorization – PRNewswire” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Shareholders Should Look Hard At Genesco Inc.â€™s (NYSE:GCO) 6.1% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Genesco Trade Could Be Over – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 02, 2018.

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32B and $13.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eaf (EFV) by 70,052 shares to 471,164 shares, valued at $22.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xtrackers Msci E (DBEF) by 143,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 631,283 shares, and has risen its stake in Wheaton Precious.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.29 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $236.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc Com (NYSE:MHK) by 10,140 shares to 63,112 shares, valued at $9.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.