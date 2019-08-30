Alps Advisors Has Cut Position in Csx (CSX) by $534,354 as Stock Declined; As Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) Stock Price Rose, Vantage Investment Partners Increased Stake

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 31.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 27,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 114,600 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, up from 87,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $181.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $94.5. About 562,649 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 09/05/2018 – AB InBev brewing associate in Zimbabwe posts profit up 27 pct; 25/04/2018 – Bud brewer hopeful that aluminium tariffs won’t hit U.S. allies; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 03/04/2018 – JSE: ANH – AB INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE; 22/05/2018 – FOCUS-Beer maker AB InBev pumps up the volume in Africa; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House backs government spending bill, sends to Senate before Friday deadline; 08/05/2018 – Budweiser Kicks Off “Light Up the FIFA World Cup™” Global Campaign to Celebrate the Energy of 2018 FIFA World Cup™; 02/04/2018 – STELLA ARTOIS SAYS RECALL APPLIES TO STELLA ARTOIS 6-PACKS, 12-PACKS, 18-PACKS, 24-PACKS, “BEST OF BELGIUM” MULTI-PACKS IN U.S. AND CANADA; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV CEO BRITO RESPONDS TO INVESTOR QUESTION AT AGM

Alps Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 30.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc sold 7,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 16,739 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, down from 23,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $67.02. About 3.20M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 25/04/2018 – CSX Employee Recognized with Industry Award for Environmental Excellence; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Will Lead the Company’s Intensified Focus on Safety; 18/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 17/04/2018 – CSX REAFFIRMS YR REV. VIEW, SEES SOLID STEP DOWN IN OPER RATIO; 05/03/2018 CSX Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 former employees sue CSX; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Rev $2.88B; 08/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SAYS EXPORT COAL VOLUME COULD REACH 40 MLN TONS IN ’18

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $792.58M for 16.59 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beese Fulmer Inv Mgmt has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Patten Patten Tn owns 4,200 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. De Burlo Grp Inc reported 132,500 shares. Guardian Invest Management holds 24,230 shares or 1.57% of its portfolio. Amp Cap Investors Limited reported 425,777 shares. Texas Yale Cap accumulated 0.04% or 14,942 shares. Donaldson Mgmt Lc owns 0.33% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 49,891 shares. Moreover, Advisory Ntwk Limited Com has 0.12% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 21,976 shares. Murphy Cap Management Incorporated reported 52,488 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw owns 0.16% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 19,579 shares. Sandy Spring Bank has 0.05% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 8,065 shares. Compton Cap Mgmt Incorporated Ri holds 4,000 shares. Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 44,056 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt accumulated 132,366 shares or 0.1% of the stock. First Manhattan reported 0.05% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32 billion and $14.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Urogen Pharma Lt by 10,520 shares to 47,730 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8,996 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Svcs holds 54,860 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Synovus Financial reported 0.01% stake. Everett Harris And Communication Ca owns 211,201 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Fiera Cap Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). First In holds 0.03% or 455 shares. Doliver Advsrs LP stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). 11,250 are held by Pettyjohn Wood White. Thomasville Bancshares accumulated 10,165 shares. Pnc Serv Gp invested in 52,427 shares. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv reported 4,575 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp invested 0.05% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Icon Advisers has invested 0.02% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Boston Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). First Foundation Advisors has 141,470 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 0% stake.

Vantage Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cnx Resources Corpor by 557,900 shares to 175,700 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 1.84M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 458,842 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.