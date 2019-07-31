Alps Advisors Has Cut Its Blackstone Group LP (BX) Stake; Service International (SCI) Sentiment Is 1.32

Alps Advisors Inc decreased Blackstone Group Lp (BX) stake by 8.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alps Advisors Inc sold 23,415 shares as Blackstone Group Lp (BX)’s stock rose 17.20%. The Alps Advisors Inc holds 266,900 shares with $9.33 million value, down from 290,315 last quarter. Blackstone Group Lp now has $57.48B valuation. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $47.98. About 6.11M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 13/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE – CARD FOUNDER AND CEO DOREEN GRANPEESHEH, CARD MANAGEMENT WILL INVEST ALONGSIDE BLACKSTONE IN TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE HIRES MICHAEL MCRAITH, FORMER DIRECTOR OF THE U.S. TREASURY’S FEDERAL INSURANCE OFFICE, AS MANAGING DIRECTOR IN BLACKSTONE INSURANCE SOLUTIONS; 15/05/2018 – Blackstone’s International Market Centers to Merge With AmericasMart; 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-Tripp Smith, co-founder of Blackstone’s GSO, to leave firm- Bloomberg; 13/03/2018 – China offloads stake in Blackstone; 07/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE TO BUY GRAMERCY PROPERTY TRUST FOR $7.6B IN CASH; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone agrees to $4.8 bln LaSalle Hotel Deal- Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – GRAMERCY PROPERTY TO BE ACQUIRED BY BLACKSTONE FOR $27.50/SHR; 22/05/2018 – FRP Holdings Announces Closing of Sale of Its Industrial Warehouse Portfolio to Blackstone; 24/05/2018 – Goldman, Blackstone Make Peace in Credit-Derivative Standoff

Service Corporation International (SCI) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.40, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 153 investment managers started new and increased positions, while 116 reduced and sold their stock positions in Service Corporation International. The investment managers in our database now have: 148.02 million shares, down from 150.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Service Corporation International in top ten positions increased from 5 to 6 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 87 Increased: 107 New Position: 46.

Service Corporation International, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare services and products in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $8.41 billion. The firm operates through Funeral and Cemetery divisions. It has a 20.66 P/E ratio. The Company’s funeral service and cemetery activities comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and related businesses.

Dudley & Shanley Inc. holds 7.1% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International for 683,372 shares. Hightower Trust Services Lta owns 1.12 million shares or 5.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. has 5.08% invested in the company for 1.65 million shares. The California-based First Wilshire Securities Management Inc has invested 3.68% in the stock. Alleghany Corp De, a New York-based fund reported 1.23 million shares.

The stock decreased 3.53% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $46.14. About 1.11 million shares traded or 35.08% up from the average. Service Corporation International (SCI) has risen 13.72% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 22/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – UNIT WON BID FOR SIX SECTIONS OF PROJECT FOR CONSTRUCTION OF GAS PIPELINE, WITH A CONSTRUCTION PERIOD OF 18 MONTHS; 07/03/2018 – Service Corporation International Receives `Great Place to Work®’ Certification; 09/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Rev $794.5M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Service Corporation International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCI); 15/05/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL – CONTINUE TO EXPECT MID-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN CEMETERY PRENEED SALES PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR OF 2018; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Net $82M; 22/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP 600871.SS – BID PRICE AMOUNTED TO APPROXIMATELY RMB 1,227 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Adj EPS 47c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wade G W & Inc has 26,126 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Private Tru Na has invested 0.45% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Baltimore holds 1.65% or 269,142 shares in its portfolio. 7,476 were accumulated by First Bankshares Sioux Falls. Chilton Investment Co Ltd reported 1.6% stake. Moreover, Hap Trading Limited Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 21,375 shares. Chesley Taft Ltd Liability Company invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Bb&T Limited Liability Corp, Virginia-based fund reported 103,059 shares. Washington Trust Financial Bank holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Thomas Story & Son Limited Liability Co has 71,015 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. 15,628 were accumulated by B Riley Wealth Management Inc. Riverpark Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.44% or 160,480 shares. Moreover, Davis Selected Advisers has 0.1% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 571,300 shares. Research & Mngmt Company owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated, Illinois-based fund reported 17,808 shares.

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $706.84M for 20.33 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.