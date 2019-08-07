Alps Advisors Has Boosted Its Cree (CREE) Stake by $491,226; Kimberly Clark (KMB) Holder Atwood & Palmer Has Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Value Rose

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 63,404 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.86 million, down from 70,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $134.52. About 1.30 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Kim Underhill, Pres of Kimberly-Clark Professional, Named Group Pres Kimberly-Clark N Amer; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Kimberly-Clark to $19.4M From $350M; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REPORTS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK GAINED OVERALL MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA IN 1Q; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Net $93M; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK LOST MARKET SHARE IN DIAPERS IN CHINA; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SATISFIED WITH CURRENT LEVERAGE LEVEL; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kimberly-Clark de Mexico’s IDRs at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark lifts full-year sales forecast

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cree Inc (CREE) by 44.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 8,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 28,133 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 19,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.02% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 1.18 million shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 06/03/2018 – CREE INC CREE.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $30; 17/05/2018 – LED HPS Replacement Canopy Lights: HPS Color Temperature with CREE LED Technology Now Available from Access Fixtures; 24/04/2018 – CREE SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 5.0C TO 9.0C, EST. 6.8C; 12/04/2018 – CREE INC – SIGNED A NON-EXCLUSIVE, WORLDWIDE, ROYALTY-BEARING PATENT LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH NEXPERIA BV; 08/05/2018 – Cree Brings Highest Reliability to Broadest Family of Metal COB LED Designs; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Adj EPS 4c; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – FUNDED DEAL FROM CASH AND BORROWINGS ON ITS REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT; 25/04/2018 – CREE INC CREE.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $37; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – DEAL FOR EUR 345 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q EPS 34c-38c

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32 billion and $14.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) by 40,570 shares to 14.49M shares, valued at $492.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ngl Energy Partn (NYSE:NGL) by 512,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.87 million shares, and cut its stake in Crestwood Equity.

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83M and $706.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded F (IFV) by 30,320 shares to 2.54 million shares, valued at $48.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.