Alps Advisors Decreased Southern Co (SO) Stake By $4.63 Million; BEFIMMO SA ORDINARY SHARES BELGIUM (BFMOF) Shorts Raised By 7.84%

BEFIMMO SA ORDINARY SHARES BELGIUM (OTCMKTS:BFMOF) had an increase of 7.84% in short interest. BFMOF’s SI was 52,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 7.84% from 48,500 shares previously. It closed at $62.25 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Alps Advisors Inc decreased Southern Co (SO) stake by 10.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alps Advisors Inc sold 90,832 shares as Southern Co (SO)’s stock rose 8.98%. The Alps Advisors Inc holds 754,653 shares with $39.00 million value, down from 845,485 last quarter. Southern Co now has $58.04B valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $55.79. About 3.06 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SAYS AGGREGATE DEAL PRICE ABT $6.475B; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – SO: HAD SEEN NEED TO RAISE $7 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.80 TO $2.95, EST. $2.89; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO SAYS TRADE PROTECTIONISM DOESN’T WORK IN LONG TERM; 02/05/2018 – WHOLESALE POWER MARKETS UNDERVALUE NUCLEAR POWER: SOUTHERN CFO; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO 1Q ADJ EPS 88C, EST. 83C; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $5.89 million activity. Shares for $1.63M were sold by Lantrip Mark on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 1,261 shares valued at $63,345 was made by EARLEY ANTHONY F JR on Wednesday, February 6. Clark Henry A III bought $100,380 worth of stock. $4.42M worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) was sold by BOWERS WILLIAM P.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Southern (NYSE:SO) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Selling The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Southern Company (SO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Alabama Power initiative earns national honor – Birmingham Business Journal” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Imagine Owning Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) While The Price Tanked 69% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Alps Advisors Inc increased Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) stake by 4,635 shares to 14,762 valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1. It also upped M&T Bank Corp (NYSE:MTB) stake by 4,653 shares and now owns 6,270 shares. Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 171,138 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 622,636 shares. Lsv Asset Management has 18,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hilton Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Hodges Cap holds 0.02% or 4,624 shares. Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Corp has invested 0.01% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Bb&T accumulated 151,896 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 14,352 are held by Private Na. Eagle Ridge Management holds 0.95% or 125,265 shares. Appleton Prns Ma has 0.03% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Proshare Advsr Ltd Company has 132,186 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 36.66M shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa stated it has 0.8% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Jnba Financial Advsr accumulated 1,081 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 11.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SO’s profit will be $738.61M for 19.64 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Southern (NYSE:SO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Southern had 12 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold”. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup on Thursday, January 24 to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Credit Suisse. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report.