Alps Advisors Decreased Macquarie Infras (MIC) Position; Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Shorts Up By 13.55%

Alps Advisors Inc decreased Macquarie Infras (MIC) stake by 12.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Alps Advisors Inc analyzed 8,606 shares as Macquarie Infras (MIC)'s stock rose 3.57%. The Alps Advisors Inc holds 60,680 shares with $2.46M value, down from 69,286 last quarter. Macquarie Infras now has $3.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $39.16. About 531,919 shares traded or 2.16% up from the average. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 8.88% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) had an increase of 13.55% in short interest. CPE's SI was 67.40M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 13.55% from 59.36 million shares previously. With 6.59M avg volume, 10 days are for Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE)'s short sellers to cover CPE's short positions. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.45. About 11.99M shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500.

Alps Advisors Inc increased Spdr (XLF) stake by 11,182 shares to 536,442 valued at $14.81M in 2019Q2. It also upped Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) stake by 206,544 shares and now owns 1.44 million shares. Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold MIC shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 47.83 million shares or 56.14% less from 109.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bankshares Of Montreal Can owns 6,482 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 123,368 are held by California Public Employees Retirement Systems. Telemus Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.05% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Rhumbline Advisers reported 57,344 shares stake. Wealth Planning Llc holds 9,505 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Salient Advsr Ltd Liability holds 172,365 shares. Forest Hill Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 60,084 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). First Washington reported 50,965 shares. Guggenheim Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) for 84,518 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) for 430,060 shares. Walleye Trading Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Next Financial Group Incorporated holds 0.04% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) or 8,964 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 5,491 shares.

Analysts await Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 248.28% or $0.72 from last year’s $0.29 per share. MIC’s profit will be $87.12M for 9.69 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.53% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Macquarie Infrastructure has $5100 highest and $40 lowest target. $45.50’s average target is 16.19% above currents $39.16 stock price. Macquarie Infrastructure had 4 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, July 9 the stock rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Outperform”. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold Callon Petroleum Company shares while 74 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 300.23 million shares or 5.11% more from 285.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Tru L P holds 326,262 shares. Prudential Inc owns 1.37M shares. 42,000 are held by Riverhead Cap Ltd. The New York-based M&T National Bank & Trust Corporation has invested 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Geode Cap Ltd holds 2.81M shares. Phocas Financial accumulated 1.40M shares or 0% of the stock. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 2.51 million shares in its portfolio. Walthausen & Ltd Liability reported 593,898 shares. 224,091 are held by Voloridge Investment Ltd Com. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). First Mercantile Trust Co stated it has 42,657 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Legal General Group Incorporated Public Lc owns 252,373 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Carroll Fincl Associates accumulated 0% or 140 shares. Miller Howard Invs Incorporated Ny has 453,165 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 53,700 are owned by Hodges Mngmt Inc.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $10,039 activity. Faulkenberry Barbara J bought $10,039 worth of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) on Tuesday, August 27.

Callon Petroleum Company Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 91.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. It has a 4.57 P/E ratio.

Among 4 analysts covering Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Callon Petroleum has $1100 highest and $600 lowest target. $8.38’s average target is 88.31% above currents $4.45 stock price. Callon Petroleum had 9 analyst reports since May 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Monday, July 15 to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, August 30. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CPE in report on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $900 target in Monday, July 1 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, September 23.