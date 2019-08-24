Alps Advisors Cut At&T (T) Holding By $1.50 Million; ALARM.COM Holdings (ALRM) SI Increased By 5.5%

ALARM.COM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) had an increase of 5.5% in short interest. ALRM’s SI was 5.99 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.5% from 5.68 million shares previously. With 416,800 avg volume, 14 days are for ALARM.COM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)’s short sellers to cover ALRM’s short positions. The SI to ALARM.COM Holdings Inc’s float is 16.9%. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $45.75. About 514,646 shares traded or 13.48% up from the average. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) has risen 19.49% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ALRM News: 24/04/2018 – Alarm.com Short-Interest Ratio Rises 34% to 14 Days; 03/05/2018 – Alarm.com Holdings 1Q EPS 21c; 03/05/2018 – ALARM.COM 1Q REV. $92.8M, EST. $89.5M; 03/05/2018 – Alarm.Com Holdings Sees 2018 Rev $381.5M-$383.5; 21/04/2018 – DJ Alarmcom Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALRM); 02/05/2018 – Alarm.com Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Alarm.com Launches Smarter Access Control for Businesses; 15/05/2018 – Brown Capital Management Buys New 3.8% Position in Alarm.com; 03/05/2018 – ALARM.COM SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.14 TO $1.15, EST. $1.13; 03/05/2018 – ALARM.COM 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 27C

Alps Advisors Inc decreased At&T Inc (T) stake by 3.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alps Advisors Inc analyzed 48,457 shares as At&T Inc (T)'s stock rose 10.59%. The Alps Advisors Inc holds 1.27 million shares with $39.69M value, down from 1.31M last quarter. At&T Inc now has $254.43B valuation. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 31.45M shares traded or 10.06% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.26 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc has $37 highest and $3500 lowest target. $36’s average target is 3.39% above currents $34.82 stock price. AT&T Inc had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 25 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, June 24. Bank of America maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) rating on Thursday, March 7. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $37 target.

Alps Advisors Inc increased Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) stake by 46,425 shares to 197,064 valued at $5.44 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) stake by 4,635 shares and now owns 14,762 shares. Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Llc owns 27 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Howland Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 19,831 shares. Fin Consulate accumulated 17,328 shares. Michigan-based Sigma Inv Counselors has invested 0.27% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca) reported 29,274 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability reported 77,194 shares. Yorktown Rech Comm holds 69,500 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Iron Fin Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 11,989 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Hudock Gru Lc holds 60,607 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Moreover, Arrowgrass Prtn (Us) LP has 0.09% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 96,670 shares. 31,817 were reported by Cap Assoc New York. Carlson Cap Mgmt has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 78,363 were accumulated by First Dallas Securities. reported 0.47% stake. 485,979 were reported by Westchester Mngmt Limited Liability.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud software platform solutions for the smart homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.22 billion. The firm provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It has a 100.77 P/E ratio. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including smart thermostat schedules, responsive savings, precision comfort, geo-services, demand response programs, and energy usage and environmental monitoring solutions.

Among 6 analysts covering Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ:ALRM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Alarm.com Holdings has $74 highest and $61 lowest target. $67.71’s average target is 48.00% above currents $45.75 stock price. Alarm.com Holdings had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $71 target in Friday, March 1 report. The stock of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) has “In-Line” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Imperial Capital. Raymond James maintained the shares of ALRM in report on Friday, March 1 with “Strong Buy” rating. Maxim Group maintained Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Friday, March 1. Roth Capital maintained Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) rating on Thursday, March 21. Roth Capital has “Buy” rating and $66 target. The stock of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Credit Suisse.