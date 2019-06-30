Alps Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Pfizer (PFE); Tower Research Capital Trc Cut Cvs Health (CVS) Stake as Stock Price Declined

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 68.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc sold 37,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,459 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $942,000, down from 55,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $54.49. About 9.34 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – CVS Health Stockholders Approve Aetna Acquisition; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as President of CVS Caremark; 06/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: CVS $40 Billion Bond Sale; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-CVS MinuteClinics hires new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna – CNBC; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s Mega-Bond Deal Isn’t Reviving Corporates: Markets Live; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CVS’ PROPOSED SR UNSECURED NOTES Baa1; REMAINS ON; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, MINUTECLINIC; 21/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Two Initiatives in New Hampshire to Combat Opioid Abuse; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health: Policy Solutions That Lower Drug Prices Are Aligned With CVS Business Model and Wouldn’t Be Expected to Hurt Profitability; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 63,799 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.19 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.10 million, up from 2.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.32. About 37.69 million shares traded or 66.82% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Innovative Health Rev Up 6%; 17/04/2018 – Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Infections Pipeline Highlights 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Says It Doesn’t Need a Major Deal; Investors Unconvinced; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER JOINS TRINETX GLOBAL HEALTH RESEARCH NETWORK FORMED TO I; 19/03/2018 – ASTELLAS: FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SNDA FOR XTANDI; 23/05/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Tafamidis for the Treatment of Patients With Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – RETACRIT HAS BEEN APPROVED AS A BIOSIMILAR, NOT AS AN INTERCHANGEABLE PRODUCT; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer: Several Potential Near-Term Opportunities in Core Therapeutic Areas; 03/05/2018 – AmpliPhi Biosciences Will Utilize NIAID Preclinical Services to Advance Development of Its Targeted Therapeutic Candidate for the Treatment of Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbia Asset Mgmt holds 20,086 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Brookstone Capital reported 5,228 shares. Moreover, Alphamark Advisors Llc has 0% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Primecap Mgmt Ca stated it has 5.93M shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Meridian Inv Counsel has 0.42% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 13,260 shares. Shell Asset Management Communications stated it has 118,189 shares. Yorktown Management Inc invested in 0.4% or 22,700 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 24,975 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 0.07% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 22,970 shares. Nippon Life Glob Americas Inc holds 0.58% or 134,920 shares. First Bank & Trust accumulated 7,427 shares or 0.03% of the stock. New Vernon Management Lc owns 8,165 shares. Twin Inc holds 536,407 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advsrs Limited Co accumulated 7,681 shares. Old National Financial Bank In reported 190,442 shares stake.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 17,311 shares to 17,433 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ark Etf Tr by 27,707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,706 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $20.54 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 1. 166,368 shares were sold by MERLO LARRY J, worth $11.49M on Tuesday, January 8. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.69 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 8.06 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fin Advisors holds 0.67% or 3.80M shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability Company owns 0.16% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 510,847 shares. Hills Commercial Bank & holds 0.53% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 46,193 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 400,376 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Advent Capital Mgmt De has 0.09% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 100,000 shares. Regions Financial stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 7.12M are held by Prudential Plc. Washington Tru Savings Bank stated it has 0.31% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mackenzie Corporation owns 1.80M shares. Citadel Limited Liability Com reported 907,572 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Monarch Cap Mgmt holds 1.81% or 117,278 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar has 0.72% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 42,456 shares. 5.81M are owned by Lord Abbett Limited. Becker Mgmt Incorporated owns 1.33M shares for 2.1% of their portfolio. Capital Inv Counsel holds 0.38% or 24,088 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32 billion and $14.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 109,688 shares to 382,739 shares, valued at $9.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 41,443 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,931 shares, and cut its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX).