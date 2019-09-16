Alps Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Hdfc Bank (HDB); As Apple Computer Com (AAPL) Stock Rose, Verity Asset Management Boosted Stake

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank (HDB) by 36.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 3,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 13,175 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71M, up from 9,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $104.97. About 740,780 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED FILES FOR IPO; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q PROVISIONS 1.8B RUPEES; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 22/03/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – APPOINTED RAHUL SHUKLA AS HEAD OF CORPORATE AND BUSINESS BANKING; 16/05/2018 – DELTA CORP LTD DELT.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.08 PCT TO 4.55 PCT; 23/05/2018 – HDFC BANK INTRODUCES DIGITAL LOANS AGAINST MUTUAL FUNDS; 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS INR2.65B PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE OF UNITS TO QUIKR INDIA; 30/04/2018 – HDFC APPROVES RAISING BORROWING POWERS UP TO 5T RUPEES; 21/03/2018 – PRISM CEMENT LTD PRIS.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.09 PCT TO 5.26 PCT; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER NET NPA 0.4 PERCENT VERSUS 0.44 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc Com (AAPL) by 220.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 10,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,485 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93M, up from 4,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 39.76 million shares traded or 50.77% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/03/2018 – Apple releases iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – APPLE PUBLISHES CONFLICT MINERALS REPORT FOR REPORTING PERIOD JAN. 1, 2017 TO DEC. 31, 2017; 20/05/2018 – DoT seeks reply from Airtel on Apple Watch eSIM service by May 24; 12/03/2018 – Apple Acquisition of Texture Comes Amid Services Push; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: If FBI iPhone case happened again ‘they would fight again’; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Adds IAC, Exits Chemours, Cuts Apple: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Apple Takes Next Step Toward Paying EU13 Billion Tax Demand; 20/04/2018 – APPLE: A PART MAY FAIL IN SOME 13-INCH MACBOOK PRO UNITS; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92 million and $100.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Vipers (VTI) by 61,038 shares to 5,441 shares, valued at $768,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 4,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,217 shares, and cut its stake in Del Friscos Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFRG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gw Henssler has 189,285 shares for 3.39% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 730,632 shares. Excalibur, Massachusetts-based fund reported 19,229 shares. Decatur Capital Mgmt holds 168,974 shares. Arcadia Inv Mngmt Mi has 2.66% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). International Incorporated holds 1.83 million shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. Cim Lc holds 3.81% or 55,792 shares. Fiera Capital Corporation holds 478,731 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Prudential Fincl Inc reported 7.54M shares stake. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 27,637 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw Communications Inc has invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moon Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 21,723 shares. Hamel Associate Incorporated owns 48,363 shares. Hightower Services Lta stated it has 2.34% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 18,517 were accumulated by Farmers Natl Bank.

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32B and $13.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prudentl Finl (NYSE:PRU) by 45,706 shares to 366,611 shares, valued at $37.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr (XLY) by 4,299 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,177 shares, and cut its stake in Shell Midstream.

